Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Gigabyte’s UEFI is optimized for 1080p displays, showing system status in various menus that surround its main settings. Fortunately, the F6 key toggles the screen to low-resolution mode, where only the main menus remain.

The user-configurable home page is set by default to provide the most common overclock settings, including base clock, multipliers, and key voltage levels.

Z87N-WiFi firmware defaults to 99.77 MHz in Auto mode, but selecting a 100.01 MHz base clock results in an actual 100.00 MHz.

The Z87N-WiFi had no difficulty reaching the 4.6 GHz we were expecting, but our XMP-3000 memory profile didn’t work. We had to drop the memory multiplier to 24 x 100 MHz.

The Z87N-WiFi memory menu has redundant multiplier and XMP settings. Switching from Auto memory timings to Manual provides combined (both channel) timing controls, while per-channel settings can be made using Advanced Manual timings.

Primary, secondary, and tertiary memory timings are all adjustable. We were able to run our RAM at DDR3-2400 CAS 9, but loosening it to slower XMP timings did not allow stability at any higher memory ratio.

The Voltage menu is a launching point for three submenus that, combined, would have still fit onto one page. We reached our desired 1.25 V CPU core voltage at the Z87N-WiFi’s 1.23 V setting, and our memory’s 1.65 V rating at the board’s 1.62 V setting.