Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Z87N-WiFi Firmware
Gigabyte’s UEFI is optimized for 1080p displays, showing system status in various menus that surround its main settings. Fortunately, the F6 key toggles the screen to low-resolution mode, where only the main menus remain.
The user-configurable home page is set by default to provide the most common overclock settings, including base clock, multipliers, and key voltage levels.
Z87N-WiFi firmware defaults to 99.77 MHz in Auto mode, but selecting a 100.01 MHz base clock results in an actual 100.00 MHz.
The Z87N-WiFi had no difficulty reaching the 4.6 GHz we were expecting, but our XMP-3000 memory profile didn’t work. We had to drop the memory multiplier to 24 x 100 MHz.
The Z87N-WiFi memory menu has redundant multiplier and XMP settings. Switching from Auto memory timings to Manual provides combined (both channel) timing controls, while per-channel settings can be made using Advanced Manual timings.
Primary, secondary, and tertiary memory timings are all adjustable. We were able to run our RAM at DDR3-2400 CAS 9, but loosening it to slower XMP timings did not allow stability at any higher memory ratio.
The Voltage menu is a launching point for three submenus that, combined, would have still fit onto one page. We reached our desired 1.25 V CPU core voltage at the Z87N-WiFi’s 1.23 V setting, and our memory’s 1.65 V rating at the board’s 1.62 V setting.
ASRock's cheaper features also made it a competitor with the cheaper boards for the value award. Since it competed well for both awards, it had to get a different award.
More room between the PCI-E and CPU LGA is nice on the Asus as are all the features.
I am still running an older H55n usb3 24/7 and it has been quite stable and cool and low on power consumption. Shame that this new gigabyte board has higher power and temperature levels.
Overall it's good to see the roundup. Would have liked to see post times. With SSD storage, motherboard post times are now becoming the longer wait in a system boot up.
Also interested in thoughts on reasons for Z87 mobos for a standard non-overclocking build. For a non-overclocked gaming ITX PC, say with an I3 or low-end I5, are there any compelling reasons to pay the Z87 premium over, say an H81, which can run $100 cheaper?