Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Z87I Firmware

MSI surrounds its menu settings with a status bar and several large icons, though the setting fonts are still large enough to read even after shrinking from the native 1024x768 to 600x450 scale.

The Z87I didn’t reach the stable 4.6 GHz at 1.25 V we were expecting from our processor, but it got close at 4.55 GHz using a 45x multiplier and 101 MHz BCLK. Our XMP-3000 memory was also properly configured within memory multiplier limits at 22x 1.33x 102.3 MHz.

Our 1.25 volt CPU core target was reached at the Z87I’s 1.240 V setting, and the memory’s 1.65 V rating was similarly reached at the board’s 1.635 V setting.

Primary, secondary, and tertiary memory timings are all configurable over a wide range, with our XMP-3000 defaults shown in grey text.

The Z87I also features DRAM training configuration.

MSI’s DigitALL Power menu still contains CPU Vdroop offset, though this has primarily become an integrated function of the CPU’s input-to-core voltage controller. Default settings gave us excellent voltage stability.