Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Overclocking
Five of the six motherboards we tested pushed our Core i7-4770K sample to 46 x 100 MHz stably under an eight-thread, AVX-optimized Prime95 load. MSI’s Z87I was down by half a tick at 45 x 101 MHz.
We generally limit ourselves to multiplier-based overclocks whenever possible, so the only base clock that matters to most of us is at the processor’s 100 MHz strap. That’s because locked cores also have locked straps. A non K-series processor can still get a 9% overclock from Asus’ Z87I-Deluxe, in addition to the four 100 MHz bins of headroom available to those processors.
ASRock falls slightly behind the top three boards in DRAM overclocking, but Gigbyte’s Z87N-WiFi had a more-serious issue of instability at high memory multipliers. But we’re not sure this matters, since our recent DRAM tests showed that timing-optimized DDR3-2133 offers slightly better performance than timing-optimized DDR3-2400 with Haswell-based CPUs.
ASRock's cheaper features also made it a competitor with the cheaper boards for the value award. Since it competed well for both awards, it had to get a different award.
More room between the PCI-E and CPU LGA is nice on the Asus as are all the features.
I am still running an older H55n usb3 24/7 and it has been quite stable and cool and low on power consumption. Shame that this new gigabyte board has higher power and temperature levels.
Overall it's good to see the roundup. Would have liked to see post times. With SSD storage, motherboard post times are now becoming the longer wait in a system boot up.
Also interested in thoughts on reasons for Z87 mobos for a standard non-overclocking build. For a non-overclocked gaming ITX PC, say with an I3 or low-end I5, are there any compelling reasons to pay the Z87 premium over, say an H81, which can run $100 cheaper?