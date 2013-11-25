Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Z87E-ITX Firmware

The Z87E-ITX's firmware is loaded with several overclocking profiles, including 20% and 30% over stock and manual configurations up to 4.8 GHz. We already know where we’re going, jumping down to the CPU Ratio “All Core” multiplier of 46x at the stock 100 MHz BCLK frequency.

Because the Haswell CPU’s integrated memory controller lacks a 30x multiplier, the Z87E-ITX correctly chooses its DDR3-2933 setting and adjusts BCLK to 102.3 MHz.

We reached the expected 4.6 GHz overclock at the Z87E-ITX’s 1.24 V setting. Though CPU-Z now reports set voltage (rather than actual voltage), CPU core temperature was consistent with our actual target of 1.25 V.

DRAM voltage is easier to check with a volt meter, reaching an actual 1.65 V at the board’s 1.635 V setting.

Primary, secondary, and tertiary timings are adjustable over a wide range. XMP timings for our DDR3-3000 modules are shown.