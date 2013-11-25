Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Z87E-ITX Firmware
The Z87E-ITX's firmware is loaded with several overclocking profiles, including 20% and 30% over stock and manual configurations up to 4.8 GHz. We already know where we’re going, jumping down to the CPU Ratio “All Core” multiplier of 46x at the stock 100 MHz BCLK frequency.
Because the Haswell CPU’s integrated memory controller lacks a 30x multiplier, the Z87E-ITX correctly chooses its DDR3-2933 setting and adjusts BCLK to 102.3 MHz.
We reached the expected 4.6 GHz overclock at the Z87E-ITX’s 1.24 V setting. Though CPU-Z now reports set voltage (rather than actual voltage), CPU core temperature was consistent with our actual target of 1.25 V.
DRAM voltage is easier to check with a volt meter, reaching an actual 1.65 V at the board’s 1.635 V setting.
Primary, secondary, and tertiary timings are adjustable over a wide range. XMP timings for our DDR3-3000 modules are shown.
ASRock's cheaper features also made it a competitor with the cheaper boards for the value award. Since it competed well for both awards, it had to get a different award.
More room between the PCI-E and CPU LGA is nice on the Asus as are all the features.
I am still running an older H55n usb3 24/7 and it has been quite stable and cool and low on power consumption. Shame that this new gigabyte board has higher power and temperature levels.
Overall it's good to see the roundup. Would have liked to see post times. With SSD storage, motherboard post times are now becoming the longer wait in a system boot up.
Also interested in thoughts on reasons for Z87 mobos for a standard non-overclocking build. For a non-overclocked gaming ITX PC, say with an I3 or low-end I5, are there any compelling reasons to pay the Z87 premium over, say an H81, which can run $100 cheaper?