Four Z87 Express Motherboards For Three- And Four-Way SLI

Results: 3DMark And PCMark

Intel has integrated so much hardware into its CPU and PCH that we’re now left with essentially the same performance between all boards, unless something is configured incorrectly. Some manufacturers even sneak in an overclock just to win our performance benchmarks (though we're pretty quick to catch those attempts). Essentially, we’re only looking for broken stuff and/or cheating.

Minor differences between consecutive runs account for the miniscule variance between Z87-based motherboards in this round-up. So far, so good!