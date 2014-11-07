Three Z97 Express Motherboards, $220 To $280, Reviewed

Benchmark Results
We set our benchmarks up to get the fairest results possible, going to great lengths to make sure power savings features are enabled and Intel Turbo Boost ratios are at factory defaults. Some manufacturers enable Turbo Boost “Enhancements” when XMP is enabled, so we even test with XMP disabled while using a memory set that defaults to our desired DDR3-1600 baseline. While small differences can be attributed to luck of the draw or slight variation in base clock, large performance gains tend to indicate cheating via unintended overclocks. Large losses usually indicate configuration problems, and we like to expose both issues whenever they occur.
A small PCMark Work loss for Gigabyte’s Z97X-Gaming GT might have gone unnoticed, except that it’s also reflected in Sandra’s bandwidth-intensive Encoding/Decoding test and Sandra Memory Bandwidth. We’ll keep an eye out for how that affects any real-world tests.
Except for a small bump for the Z97 MPower Max in Far Cry 3’s high-quality test, we don’t see any suspicious gaming results. While that one test doesn’t have much impact on performance averages, we’ll keep an eye out for additional Far Cry 3 oddities in our next round-up.
The same MSI motherboard that encountered a gain in one of our games also face an unexpected performance loss in one of our applications, Adobe Premiere. We rechecked the data to confirm its accuracy.
This needs a follow-up with x16x16 PEX vs x8x8 native vs x16x16 LGA2011 and, hopefully, x8x8x8x8 PEX vs x16x8x8x8 native on LGA2011.
If you really can afford 3 GPUs, you should really be starting with X99. For Z97, full-size ATX boards are kind of a waste due to the limit on available PCIe lanes, unless you want just 1 GPU and a bunch of other 1-2-lane expansion boards. I would have preferred seeing what you can get in a uATX (or possibly mITX) solution for the same budget in a package that's arguably a better fit to cater to the SLI/CF crowd and easier to fit in a case.
That one MSI board...I hope that price isn't accurate, that they're currently out of stock or something else is going on, as in, it's being shipped from S. Korea...