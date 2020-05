Zalman ZM750-EBT PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

For a Gold-rated platform featuring an LLC resonant converter, and considering the small bulk cap, we expected much higher efficiency. Obviously, Zalman (actually Sirfa) focused more on cutting production cost than offering the best possible performance.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Although the aggressive fan profile is bad for acoustic performance, it enables low internal temperatures, even during our worst-case testing. This will prove beneficial to the PSU's longevity.