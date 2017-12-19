Trending

Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme Review

Board & Power Supply

For the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme, Zotac uses the same board as the GeForce GTX 1080 AMP Extreme, with two major differences. First, the PCB is now manufactured by Victory Giant instead of Palwonn (even PC Partner's brands rely on third-party suppliers for some of their components). Second, some of the components are slightly lower-cost.

For instance, the caps are different. And the voltage converter MOSFETs now come from MagnaChip instead of Sinopower. Although the PCB bears the same old revision number, we also noticed minor changes there as well (presumably due to the dissimilar manufacturers). While these changes don't necessarily have a negative effect on quality, they nevertheless show that financial considerations were taken into account to help facilitate a less expensive product.

Zotac puts the GP104 processor in a modified package with a raised edge. In cases like this, where really heavy coolers put a lot of pressure on the GPU, this is a welcome sight, even if it's only a precautionary measure.

A uPI Semiconductor uP9511P 6+2-phase buck controller is used for the GPU's power phases. Only four phases are actually realized, though. Phase-doubling is responsible for the eight separate converter circuits.

The memory's voltage is controlled by a smaller two-phase uPI Semiconductor uP1666, which relies on the same three-part combination of N-channel MOSFETs as the GPU phases.

GPU Power Supply
PWM ControlleruP9511uPI SemiconductorEight-phase PWM controller

VRM High SideMDU1513MagnaChipN-channel Trench MOSFET

VRM Low Side2x MDU1511MagnaChipN-channel Trench MOSFET

CoilsAIOEncapsulated ferrite chokes

Memory & Memory Power SupplyModuleMT51J256M32HF-80MicronGDDR5, 8 Gb/s8 Gigabit (32x 256Mb)Eight Modules

PWM ControlleruP1660uPI SemiconductorTwo-phase PWM controller

VRM High SideMDU1513MagnaChipN-channel Trench MOSFET

VRM Low Side2x MDU1511MagnaChipN-channel Trench MOSFET

CoilsEncapsulated ferrite chokes36nH

Other ComponentsMonitoringINA3221Monitoring ChipCurrents, Voltages

Shunts2x coils (smoothing) & shunt per PCIe connector (12V input voltage

Other FeaturesSpecial Features- 2x eight-pin auxiliary power connector- Filter choke at entry- Voltage monitoring


6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • saunupe1911 19 December 2017 16:38
    Man this whole TI crap is a gimmick. My ASUS Strix 1070 maxes out at 2100 and sits stable at 2050 to 2080 during gaming. I don't understand this at all.
    Reply
  • BaRoMeTrIc 19 December 2017 22:14
    At 529 it makes absolutely ZERO sense to buy a 1070 Ti. I bought my Strix 1080 OC a month ago for 549 after rebates. If NvIDIA were to price the Ti at 400 and drop the 1070 to 349-359 then the Ti would make sense. But when you can get a 1080 for 10-20 bucks more why would you get a Ti?
    Reply
  • matthew_258 20 December 2017 00:43
    it`s just a 1080...nothing wrong with that except it should be 400$
    Reply
  • photonboy 20 December 2017 05:42
    ZOTAC continues to be unable to create an efficient cooler or even setup a custom fan profile.

    The GTX1070Ti is up to 10% slower than a similar GTX1080 (when the slower 1070Ti memory bottlenecks especially), and with the requirement to run the OC software at all times the 1070Ti only makes sense if the value is there.

    You also need to consider that it's the TOTAL PC COST (including monitor, games too) you should be comparing to determine value as $50 more for a GTX1080 on a $2000 PC investment is 2.5% of the cost so if you get an average of 5% or more FPS gain it may be worth it.

    What's NOT worth it is to spend almost the same or even more than the cost of a GTX1080 that performs better and may be QUIETER to boot.
    Reply
  • Joacko_1990 23 December 2017 22:24
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/sapphire-rx-vega-64-nitro,5388-3.html
    Why are you still using an old version of destiny 2 here and on 64 nitro review since at high 4k settings nvidia get the gains again ? this happend on the old version due to a bug on one of the settings. That is truly stupid tomshardware you should be unbiased.
    Reply
  • FormatC 24 December 2017 08:11
    Think first, then write...

    The original review was published in German, weeks ago. And the gaming results are, to be honest, more or less secondary. To be comparable between all this 1070 Ti's we also need a frozen system to check each card under the same condtitions (I've tested so far six cards). And it is NOT a Vega vs. Ti review, but a tech analysis of a single VGA card. Not less and not more.
    Reply