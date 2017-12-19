Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme Review

Board & Power Supply
For the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme, Zotac uses the same board as the GeForce GTX 1080 AMP Extreme, with two major differences. First, the PCB is now manufactured by Victory Giant instead of Palwonn (even PC Partner's brands rely on third-party suppliers for some of their components). Second, some of the components are slightly lower-cost.
For instance, the caps are different. And the voltage converter MOSFETs now come from MagnaChip instead of Sinopower. Although the PCB bears the same old revision number, we also noticed minor changes there as well (presumably due to the dissimilar manufacturers). While these changes don't necessarily have a negative effect on quality, they nevertheless show that financial considerations were taken into account to help facilitate a less expensive product.
Zotac puts the GP104 processor in a modified package with a raised edge. In cases like this, where really heavy coolers put a lot of pressure on the GPU, this is a welcome sight, even if it's only a precautionary measure.
A uPI Semiconductor uP9511P 6+2-phase buck controller is used for the GPU's power phases. Only four phases are actually realized, though. Phase-doubling is responsible for the eight separate converter circuits.
The memory's voltage is controlled by a smaller two-phase uPI Semiconductor uP1666, which relies on the same three-part combination of N-channel MOSFETs as the GPU phases.
|GPU Power Supply
|PWM Controller
|uP9511uPI SemiconductorEight-phase PWM controller
VRM High SideMDU1513MagnaChipN-channel Trench MOSFET
VRM Low Side2x MDU1511MagnaChipN-channel Trench MOSFET
CoilsAIOEncapsulated ferrite chokes
Memory & Memory Power SupplyModuleMT51J256M32HF-80MicronGDDR5, 8 Gb/s8 Gigabit (32x 256Mb)Eight Modules
PWM ControlleruP1660uPI SemiconductorTwo-phase PWM controller
VRM High SideMDU1513MagnaChipN-channel Trench MOSFET
VRM Low Side2x MDU1511MagnaChipN-channel Trench MOSFET
CoilsEncapsulated ferrite chokes36nH
Other ComponentsMonitoringINA3221Monitoring ChipCurrents, Voltages
Shunts2x coils (smoothing) & shunt per PCIe connector (12V input voltage
Other FeaturesSpecial Features- 2x eight-pin auxiliary power connector- Filter choke at entry- Voltage monitoring
The GTX1070Ti is up to 10% slower than a similar GTX1080 (when the slower 1070Ti memory bottlenecks especially), and with the requirement to run the OC software at all times the 1070Ti only makes sense if the value is there.
You also need to consider that it's the TOTAL PC COST (including monitor, games too) you should be comparing to determine value as $50 more for a GTX1080 on a $2000 PC investment is 2.5% of the cost so if you get an average of 5% or more FPS gain it may be worth it.
What's NOT worth it is to spend almost the same or even more than the cost of a GTX1080 that performs better and may be QUIETER to boot.
Why are you still using an old version of destiny 2 here and on 64 nitro review since at high 4k settings nvidia get the gains again ? this happend on the old version due to a bug on one of the settings. That is truly stupid tomshardware you should be unbiased.
The original review was published in German, weeks ago. And the gaming results are, to be honest, more or less secondary. To be comparable between all this 1070 Ti's we also need a frozen system to check each card under the same condtitions (I've tested so far six cards). And it is NOT a Vega vs. Ti review, but a tech analysis of a single VGA card. Not less and not more.