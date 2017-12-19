Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme Review

Board & Power Supply

For the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme, Zotac uses the same board as the GeForce GTX 1080 AMP Extreme, with two major differences. First, the PCB is now manufactured by Victory Giant instead of Palwonn (even PC Partner's brands rely on third-party suppliers for some of their components). Second, some of the components are slightly lower-cost.

For instance, the caps are different. And the voltage converter MOSFETs now come from MagnaChip instead of Sinopower. Although the PCB bears the same old revision number, we also noticed minor changes there as well (presumably due to the dissimilar manufacturers). While these changes don't necessarily have a negative effect on quality, they nevertheless show that financial considerations were taken into account to help facilitate a less expensive product.

Zotac puts the GP104 processor in a modified package with a raised edge. In cases like this, where really heavy coolers put a lot of pressure on the GPU, this is a welcome sight, even if it's only a precautionary measure.

A uPI Semiconductor uP9511P 6+2-phase buck controller is used for the GPU's power phases. Only four phases are actually realized, though. Phase-doubling is responsible for the eight separate converter circuits.

The memory's voltage is controlled by a smaller two-phase uPI Semiconductor uP1666, which relies on the same three-part combination of N-channel MOSFETs as the GPU phases.

GPU Power Supply PWM Controller uP9511uPI SemiconductorEight-phase PWM controller

VRM High SideMDU1513MagnaChipN-channel Trench MOSFET

VRM Low Side2x MDU1511MagnaChipN-channel Trench MOSFET

CoilsAIOEncapsulated ferrite chokes

Memory & Memory Power SupplyModuleMT51J256M32HF-80MicronGDDR5, 8 Gb/s8 Gigabit (32x 256Mb)Eight Modules

PWM ControlleruP1660uPI SemiconductorTwo-phase PWM controller

VRM High SideMDU1513MagnaChipN-channel Trench MOSFET

VRM Low Side2x MDU1511MagnaChipN-channel Trench MOSFET

CoilsEncapsulated ferrite chokes36nH

Other ComponentsMonitoringINA3221Monitoring ChipCurrents, Voltages

Shunts2x coils (smoothing) & shunt per PCIe connector (12V input voltage

Other FeaturesSpecial Features- 2x eight-pin auxiliary power connector- Filter choke at entry- Voltage monitoring



