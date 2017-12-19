Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme Review

Temperatures, Clock Rates & Overclocking

Overclocking

Neither Zotac's software-based one-click overclocking feature nor our manual attempts with different tools were able to push this card beyond the limits imposed on all manufacturers. With a power target of 140%, the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme consumed just under 230W, with voltage identified as the limiting factor. Our sample's GPU frequency stabilized at +180 MHz, and its memory was good for an extra +150 MHz.

Temperatures & Clock Frequencies

The following table includes starting and end values for our temperature and GPU Boost clock rates.

Start Value End Value Open Test Bench GPU Temperature 29°C 53°C GPU Frequency 1860 MHz 1784 MHz Ambient Temperature 22°C 22°C Closed Case GPU Temperature 30°C 57°C GPU Frequency 1974 MHz 1784 MHz In-Case Temperature 22°C 40°C OC (Open Test Bench) GPU Temperature (~2530 RPM) 29°C 47°C GPU Frequency 2101 MHz 2088 MHz Ambient Temperature 22°C 22°C

Temperatures vs. Frequency

Here's a closer look at the data over 15 minutes, during our sample's warm-up phase.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

IR Image Analysis Of The Board's Back

Our infrared measurements show that the board's back side remains relatively cool during the gaming benchmark on an open test bench, since Zotac serves up plenty of airflow.

The same applies when we drop the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme into a closed case. We measure about three degrees higher, on average.

Even when we overclock as aggressively as possible in a closed case, leave Zotac's fan curve alone, and observe power consumption in the 228W range, there's still plenty of airflow to keep this card cool.

During our stress test, the thermal load shifts slightly toward the memory modules and their power supply. However, the card generally stays about as cool as it was during our gaming benchmark.

Even in the closed case, temperatures don't increase by more than roughly three degrees.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content