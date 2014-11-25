Zotac GeForce GTX 980 AMP! Omega Edition Review: The Big Gun

At stock and factory quick boost overclocks, Zotac's GeForce GTX AMP! Omega is one of the best $580 graphics cards we have ever tested. Serious overclockers will be disappointed by the low 111% power cap, though.

Big And Beautiful

Zotac has a rich history of providing some of the highest factory overclocks with its performance-oriented AMP! line of graphics cards. The product we're looking at today is no different; Zotac's GeForce GTX AMP! Omega Edition boasts a 1203MHz base and 1304MHz rated GPU Boost clock rate, along with a selectable profile that dials both frequencies to 1273 and 1374MHz, respectively. At $580 on Newegg, it sits between the company's $550 AMP! edition (1165/1266MHz GPU) and its top-of-the-line $610 AMP! Extreme (1291/1393MHz).

Truth be told, the AMP! Omega has a lot in common with the premium AMP! Extreme. Both share the same oversized custom PCB with"power boost"-branded capacitors, 8+2 power phases and the OC+ module with a dedicated USB microcontroller (more on that later). The only physical difference between the two appears to be their cooler. The entry-level AMP! card employs a standard-sized PCB and does not possess the OC+ feature.

Physically, the GeForce GTX 980 AMP! Omega Edition stands out due to its extra-tall circuit board. Standard PCIe cards tend to be about 117 mm (4.5") high, but Zotac's product measures 133mm (5.25"). Sitting three-quarters of an inch higher, the AMP! Omega edition may have problems fitting in narrow enclosures. Most ATX cases should be big enough to accommodate it, though.

The card's 50mm (2") width exceeds the space provided by two expansion slots, which makes SLI difficult to enable on some motherboards. At least the circuit board's 268mm (10.5") length is no longer than the reference GeForce GTX 980. Weighing 1187 grams (2lb 10 oz), it's barely heavier than Nvidia's own 1034-gram version.

Visually, Zotac's AMP! Omega is undeniably distinct. The dark gray brushed metal finish with yellow accents delivers a serious, militaristic impression. A large heat sink bridges the top of the tall PCB to the fan shroud, and the back plate is recessed to showcase the power boost-branded capacitors and OC+ module.

Active cooling is delivered by two 85mm fans. The GPU is topped by an aluminum cooling block that utilizes six 6mm heat pipes, all of which are attached to aluminum cooling fins. That block makes direct contact with the die, although it is attached to a separate memory heat sink, and each VRM has its own individual heat sink as well.

The reference GeForce GTX 980 has two 6-pin PCIe power inputs to feed its 165W TDP. But Zotac's AMP! Omega utilizes two 8-pin connectors, facilitating headroom for tuning.

On the back, you can see the OC+ USB module, which provides extra information and functionality for Zotac's Firestorm overclocking utility. Those tiny DIP switches on the left are labeled LN2_OTP, exposing a temperature protection override for extreme overclockers who use liquid nitrogen.

The card features dual-link DVI-I, full-sized HDMI and three DisplayPort outputs.

The bundle includes a mini-USB cable for OC+, two dual-6-to-8-pin PCIe power adapters, manuals, driver CD, case sticker and a DVI-to-VGA adapter. You don't get any fancy extras, but rather what you really need to maximize functionality.