Catastrophic GTA VI leak is a full working build — notorious hacker CyberLeek taunts Rockstar Games by spraying the word 'leek' onto a wall in-game with bullets

Hacker Cyberleek, who’s protesting Rockstar’s pre-selling of digital copies of GTA VI by releasing gameplay clips and the entire map of Leonidas, has once again released video clips on their website. Per videos online, the leaker apparently has a complete, unreleased game build, with the clip showing in-game footage of the character spelling out the LEEK by shooting at a wall, revealing that they have recorded themselves playing the game, rather than simply accessing internal recordings or video.

Cyberleek officially has the GTA 6’s game build. He is shooting the wall and spelling LEEK.This could be disastrous as he could leak the game ending.#gta #gta6 #gtavı #gtavıleak pic.twitter.com/tfZLny7XOFAugust 20, 2026

Rockstar has been quick to combat these leaks by issuing DMCA takedown notices, especially on YouTube, but it seems that some clips are still available on X. Aside from that, the leaker’s website is still active, although it seems that its server gets overwhelmed sometimes, returning a 502 Bad Gateway response. This could potentially be disastrous for the company, especially as the hacker threatened to keep on releasing leaks until the GTA VI maker issues a public apology with “a concrete commitment to be better.” Kuba even said that Cyberleek could potentially release the ending of the game, spoiling it for everyone.

It’s unclear how Cyberleek got their hands on such a complete GTA VI build, especially as it isn’t pegged to launch until November. More than that, the game will also be released on console first, with no announcement date yet for when the PC version will arrive. But because GTA VI is such a highly anticipated game, with some fans going to great lengths to predict when its next trailer will come out, it’s also a juicy target for some bad actors. In fact, the company was hit by a hack back in April, with the group threatening to release confidential data if the company did not pay up.

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The previous leaks were supposedly based on footage that’s already a year old, but many members of the community agree that the recent leaks are new ones. As many are saying that the most recent leaks are from the game build, Rockstar has its work cut out, with the company issuing takedown notices left and right. The company could actually just release the extended look early, taking the flame out of these leaks, but it likely couldn’t do that because of its deal with Netflix, which will show the third trailer starting August 27. Still, we don’t know how much damage Cyberleek is going to do to the game, especially as many people will still likely purchase it despite the leaks. Nevertheless, the people who worked on GTA VI would probably be displeased to see their work leaked out on the internet.

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