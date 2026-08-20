Catastrophic GTA VI leak is a full working build — notorious hacker CyberLeek taunts Rockstar Games by spraying the word 'leek' onto a wall in-game with bullets
It's unclear how Cyberleek got their hands on the game.
Hacker Cyberleek, who’s protesting Rockstar’s pre-selling of digital copies of GTA VI by releasing gameplay clips and the entire map of Leonidas, has once again released video clips on their website. Per videos online, the leaker apparently has a complete, unreleased game build, with the clip showing in-game footage of the character spelling out the LEEK by shooting at a wall, revealing that they have recorded themselves playing the game, rather than simply accessing internal recordings or video.
Rockstar has been quick to combat these leaks by issuing DMCA takedown notices, especially on YouTube, but it seems that some clips are still available on X. Aside from that, the leaker’s website is still active, although it seems that its server gets overwhelmed sometimes, returning a 502 Bad Gateway response. This could potentially be disastrous for the company, especially as the hacker threatened to keep on releasing leaks until the GTA VI maker issues a public apology with “a concrete commitment to be better.” Kuba even said that Cyberleek could potentially release the ending of the game, spoiling it for everyone.
It’s unclear how Cyberleek got their hands on such a complete GTA VI build, especially as it isn’t pegged to launch until November. More than that, the game will also be released on console first, with no announcement date yet for when the PC version will arrive. But because GTA VI is such a highly anticipated game, with some fans going to great lengths to predict when its next trailer will come out, it’s also a juicy target for some bad actors. In fact, the company was hit by a hack back in April, with the group threatening to release confidential data if the company did not pay up.
The previous leaks were supposedly based on footage that’s already a year old, but many members of the community agree that the recent leaks are new ones. As many are saying that the most recent leaks are from the game build, Rockstar has its work cut out, with the company issuing takedown notices left and right. The company could actually just release the extended look early, taking the flame out of these leaks, but it likely couldn’t do that because of its deal with Netflix, which will show the third trailer starting August 27. Still, we don’t know how much damage Cyberleek is going to do to the game, especially as many people will still likely purchase it despite the leaks. Nevertheless, the people who worked on GTA VI would probably be displeased to see their work leaked out on the internet.
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Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
Video game preservationists love early builds btw.
...and?
The majority of people who play GTA don't really care about story much at all (its fine but you only doing it once)...they play it for the gameplay that they will spend many more hrs than the story took.
It's a cr*pto scam operation.
I wouldn't trust this group by running an executable they released on my machine.
There seems to be no effort to do the one thing that could actually hurt Take Two, which is compiling the build and releasing it in the wild (with, if it's a console build, instructions on how to play cleanly). A bunch of leaked videos are easily handled in terms of publicity, especially for an open-world game that is going to be online-centric (as someone said, most GTA players don't really give a shit about the story campaign). There's no thought going into any of this. really.
And what is the leaker demanding to stop? Not money, not actual changes from Take-Two. Just a letter of apology from a developer who probably had nothing to do with the business decisions partaken by its publisher (other than laying off/firing some staff, but the leaker doesn't seem to care about that). A "We'll do better, we promise." That is some Consumer Reports-grade weaksauce.
All this will do is annoy critics (who care about the campaign because they have to) and make things more miserable for gamers and dev staff in the long run. Because Lord knows what Take Two will do to keep shareholders happy after this leak...
Reminder: you are 100% within your right to play whatever you want on your device.
This is why Nintendo/Sony/MS(even steam) only bans your device from going on official online servers..because if they actually bricked your device...thats a crime and would get them sued.