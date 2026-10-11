Console market craters as Xbox sales crash 33% to the lowest since launch 25 years ago, PS5 sales drop 25% — steep price hikes push Series X to $800 and PS5 Pro to $900

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Are consoles too expensive right now?

Xbox Series X and PS5 next to each other on a desk.
(Image credit: Getty Images/Future Publishing)

Video game console sales in the U.S. have cratered, with both the PS5 and Xbox seeing a massive drop in YTD sales through the end of August compared with last year. Mat Piscatella, the video game industry advisor at research firm Circana, shared the numbers on his Bluesky account — PlayStation 5 sales have dropped by 25%, putting it at its lowest point since 2013, when gamers held off buying PlayStation consoles in anticipation of the arrival of the PS4, while Xbox’s retail figures have cratered by 33% YTD, putting its sales numbers at an all-time low since its launch almost 25 years ago.

From Circana's US Retail Tracking Service: For 2026 YTD ending August, Xbox hardware unit sales are down 33% versus a year ago in the US, while PlayStation hardware units are 25% lower. Xbox YTD US hardware unit sales are at an all-time low, while PlayStation is at lowest point since 2013.

— @matpiscatella.bsky.social (@matpiscatella.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T15:51:03.015Z
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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    Price increases. And they have more increases to implement in the future.

    Vindicates the Steam Machine's price.
    Reply
  • emike09
    The AI scarcity writings on the wall + upcoming GTA VI release made it pretty clear that there would be crazy inflation on consoles. We knew it was coming.
    Reply
  • alrighty_then
    I guess if you could have foreseen the price hikes years back you could have made a lot of smart purchases and actually sold tech for more than you bought it - a rare thing indeed.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    next gen consoels to sell well (outside scalpers but even then might not be able to sell em much more than market) they may need to return to selling hardware at a loss and making it up on games and online sub liek they did in the past.

    Gaming is a hobby and when everything else is costing mroe expensive hobbies are the first thing to get cut out.
    Reply