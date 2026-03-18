Go retro with this Commodore 64 Mini console for $69 — revamped 80s home computing with 25 games now 42% off

You might not be able to travel back in time yet, but if you want to relive a certain part of the home computing era of the 80s, then the recent trend of miniature gaming consoles and computers is a welcome addition. There have been mini-replicas of Atari, Amiga, Spectrum, and more computers, but one of the fondest home computer recreations is the trusty Commodore 64. Today, via Woot, you can pick up The C64 Mini Commodore 64 mini console for just $69.99, a hefty 42% discount on the original $119.99 list price. The C64 Mini console listed in this deal is the Black Edition and comes with 25 games and a matching black joystick.

The C64 Mini features 25 of the highest-rated new C64 games developed in the last 20 years by the C64 community. Developers have helped keep the C64 retro gaming scene alive and have crafted many titles in the decades since the original Commodore 64.

The 25 games included with The C64 Mini - Black Edition are as follows: Included games: Yeti Mountain, Spinning Image, Steel Ranger, A Pig Quest, Hessian, Joe Gunn: Gold Edition, Hunter's Moon Remastered, It's Magic 2, Runn 'N' Gunn, Guns 'N' Ghosts, Metal Warrior Ultra, Millie & Molly, Rocky Memphis: The Legend of Atlantis, Good Kniight, Planet Golf, Nixy and the Seeds of Doom, P0 Snake, Grid Pix, Caren and the Tangled Tentacles, Ooze: The Escape, Sam's Journey, Shadow Switcher, Pains 'N' Aches, Knight 'N' Grail, Galencia.

Wired Save 42% ($50) Retro Games Commodore The C64 Mini: was $119.99 now $69.99 at Woot! This nostalgic miniature take on the original C64 home computer from Commodore shrinks down the original keyboard size and now packs a joystick and 25 new C64 games. The console hooks up to your TV via HDMI and can play retro-style games in 720p resolution in pixel-perfect or original 4:3 aspect ratios. You can add scanlines (CRT filter) if you want to replicate the classic look. Read more Read less ▼

The keyboard on the C64 Mini is purely decorative and may be a nightmare to keep dust-free, but it really looks the part, and is roughly half the size of the original C64 keyboard. A host of modern tech lets you connect to your TV via HDMI and can play retro-style games in 720p resolution in pixel-perfect or original 4:3 aspect ratios. You can add scanlines (CRT filter) if you want to replicate the classic look. You can now even save your progress in one of four save-game slots per game, and return at any time, or even play games you own via a USB flash drive with disc, cartridge, and cassette ROM file compatibility.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.