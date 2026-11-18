The most highly anticipated video game of the decade is here. GTA VI arrives almost 13 years after GTA V, with reports suggesting that it has already generated around $1.54 billion in revenue from 16 million preorders. Ahead of its release, Rockstar Games has finally shared some technical details, including rendering resolutions and upscaling technologies being used across all consoles.

In a statement shared with Wccftech, the technical team at Rockstar has confirmed that GTA VI uses different upscaling solutions across all consoles in order to achieve a balance between visual quality and performance with a target of 30FPS. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X use Rockstar's own temporal anti-aliasing (TAA) solution, while the PlayStation 5 Pro relies on Sony's second-generation PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR2). The Xbox Series S, meanwhile, relies on AMD's FSR 4 upscaling technology.

As for rendered resolutions, the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 Pro all start with a native base resolution of 1440p, which is then upscaled to 4K. The Xbox Series S is the least powerful console; thus, the game runs at a lower base resolution of 720p, which is upscaled to 1080p using FSR 4. The final image on all consoles is then composited with a 4K user interface before being presented.

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Rockstar has also developed a physically-based material library for GTA VI and a cinematic imaging pipeline to deliver realistic lighting, reflections, and material details within the game. The team says it has worked to maintain a consistent lighting solution across all consoles, including the Xbox Series S, while adjusting ray-traced global illumination (RTGI) features depending on each platform's hardware capabilities.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched all the way back in 2020, and while the consoles have capable hardware, their architectures are finally beginning to show their age. The fact that Rockstar is targeting just 30FPS across all consoles, while relying on different upscaling technologies and rendering resolutions, highlights how much performance is potentially being left on the table in order to maintain visual fidelity. That being said, a PC release of GTA VI continues to be a big question mark. Rockstar is yet to announce a release date or even provide a launch window, meaning that PC gamers can only rely on Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream the game on their systems.

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