Sony brings AI-powered upscaling to the standard PS5 — new QSSR technology to deliver a taste of the PS5 Pro experience, streamlined neural network tech built with AMD

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PS5 gets its own upscaling solution.

Sony press material showcasing the PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 side by side.
(Image credit: Sony)

The PlayStation 5 is getting AI-driven upscaling, giving base console owners access to the technology that was previously available on the more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro. In a blog post, Sony introduced Quick Spectral Super Resolution (QSSR), a new version of its AI upscaling technology for the PS5, with Marvel’s Wolverine and Ghost of Yōtei being the first games to support it.

Sony originally introduced PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) as a highlight feature when it launched the PS5 Pro. The technology uses AI to analyze frames on a pixel-by-pixel basis and reconstruct them at a higher resolution. This helps improve image detail and temporal stability while allowing games to render internally at a lower resolution. However, the computational requirements of PSSR meant that the feature was not available on the standard PS5.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.