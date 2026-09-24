Sony patent could turn PlayStation controllers into tap-to-pay credit card terminals — NFC and Bluetooth also support phones and gift cards for instant purchases

Paying for your new games or in-game content like new levels and skins might be about to get even easier if a newly published PlayStation patent is anything to go by. The patent, titled “Video Game Controller-Driven Information Transfer,” details a system that would allow a PlayStation controller to accept payments whenever a gamer taps it with their credit card or smartphone. It would work with gift cards, too.

The patent was first filed way back in March 2025, but it was only made public on September 17 this year before being spotted by Dexerto.

The patent includes artwork that shows how the payment system would potentially work. One example shows a TV displaying the question "Do you wish to purchase this game?" with a PS5 DualSense controller beside a smartphone. Another shows a "Gift card received!" message, confirming that we may be about to see the end of entering long strings of text just to top up a PlayStation Store balance.

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PlayStation's patent also suggests that gamers could be prompted to buy a game after playing a demo at a retailer or event. The console would handle payment once a card or phone has been presented to a controller, although it's unclear if gamers would need to sign in to their PlayStation account for the purchase to be completed. The patent does allow for both NFC and Bluetooth to be used, so it's possible the PlayStation smartphone app may play a part here.

However, those hoping the patent would hint at a future PlayStation console or controller will be disappointed to learn that is very much not the case. Imagery used in the patent shows a recognizable PS5 console and DualSense controller.

There have been rumors of a PS6 launch as soon as 2027, but given the current state of play with regard to component shortages and price hikes, that's far from confirmed at this point. A delay until 2029 has also been rumored.

Just because Sony has a patent doesn't mean this idea will hit real PlayStations. Companies apply for (and are granted) patents all the time. Not everything depicted in those patents turn into shipping products or features. There are no guarantees this new payment system will ever see the light of day.

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