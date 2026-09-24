Sony patent could turn PlayStation controllers into tap-to-pay credit card terminals — NFC and Bluetooth also support phones and gift cards for instant purchases

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A new patent might have spilled the beans on PlayStation's future payment plans.

Sony PlayStation 5 controllers
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Paying for your new games or in-game content like new levels and skins might be about to get even easier if a newly published PlayStation patent is anything to go by. The patent, titled “Video Game Controller-Driven Information Transfer,” details a system that would allow a PlayStation controller to accept payments whenever a gamer taps it with their credit card or smartphone. It would work with gift cards, too.

The patent was first filed way back in March 2025, but it was only made public on September 17 this year before being spotted by Dexerto.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • bigdragon
    The Playstation 6 controller (below) is kind of giving me Nintendo 64 controller vibes.

    https://www.bing.com/th?id=OIG2.bkvIF5NGnIhB6SQg2aV2
    Reply