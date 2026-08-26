Xbox announces new disc-to-digital feature for physical media — lets players claim digital versions of their games, with support for Play Anywhere and Cloud Gaming

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"Our goal is to make it easier for those libraries to move forward with players."

Xbox games
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Xbox has unveiled its long-rumored new disc-to-digital service, which will let players who own physical copies of games claim digital entitlements, playing them as if they own digital copies. In an announcement, Microsoft confirmed support will include digital benefits such as Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

"Players have spent decades building their XBOX libraries. Some games were purchased on disc. Some were purchased digitally. Many span multiple generations of hardware," the company stated in a blog post on Xbox Wire. Microsoft says the new feature "brings the benefits of digital to physical discs." Xbox Insiders can test the feature from August 31.

The company says that "most" disc-based games for Xbox One and Series X support the new feature. If you insert a game disc into your Xbox One or Series X, you can claim a "digital entitlement" by launching the game.

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That means that games you own on disc will be accessible through your digital library, including support for Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming "where supported."

You can also keep using your physical copy as normal. Microsoft says that "thousands" of titles are supported, with more being added over time, but confirms that not every title will be available at launch.

The news will be of some comfort to fans of physical media, especially given recent developments in the gaming sphere, notably Sony's decision to end physical media with its next console. While the move does give physical media a new lease of life in some regards, it still marks a shift away from physical media towards online, digital libraries, encouraging users to transition from physical to digital.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    They are leaning a little too hard into the "to-digital" concept. Overall its a good idea.

    However it increases my skepticism that the upcoming Xbox is going to contain a disc drive. Xbox also will go all-digital.

    The days of discs are over.
    Reply
  • thrus
    So if I put the disc in and claim my digital copy of it, then I sell the physical copy of it and you put the disc in what happens?
    Reply
  • txfeinbergs
    thrus said:
    So if I put the disc in and claim my digital copy of it, then I sell the physical copy of it and you put the disc in what happens?
    They probably don't care. It isn't like they were getting any money anyway from second hand sales.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    thrus said:
    So if I put the disc in and claim my digital copy of it, then I sell the physical copy of it and you put the disc in what happens?
    The way they explained it the digital copy "travels" with the physical disc, if they see a different console running that game you will lose the digital copy and the new console will have the right to claim it, so as long as you play the disc completely off line and keep your console off line so it can't tell MS that you put the disc in it should work.
    But since nobody will keep a (second) console completely off line just to play the occasional disc...
    Reply
  • russell_john
    What they really need to do is make it so your digital games can be saved to a disc and then installed that way in the future. That would make the game preservationists happy while saving Microsoft/Sony the cost of making a disc version themselves which they don't want to do anymore.
    Reply
  • GoldenBullet
    TerryLaze said:
    The way they explained it the digital copy "travels" with the physical disc, if they see a different console running that game you will lose the digital copy and the new console will have the right to claim it, so as long as you play the disc completely off line and keep your console off line so it can't tell MS that you put the disc in it should work.
    But since nobody will keep a (second) console completely off line just to play the occasional disc...
    I don't know about this I seriously doubt that each physical copy of the disc has a unique serial number, but maybe
    Reply