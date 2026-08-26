Xbox marks 25 years with eye-catching translucent green PC accessories — Razer mouse, keyboard, and earbuds available to pre-order now

Microsoft has opened preorders for the Designed for Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection, a set of officially licensed peripherals in translucent "OG Green" marking 25 years since the original Xbox launched on November 15, 2001. Every item comes from a third-party partner rather than Microsoft, and the set leans toward PC and mobile, with three Razer desktop peripherals, two phone controllers, an 8BitDo charging dock, and a PowerA bag built to carry the Asus-made ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. Most units will ship in late October, with the Razer gear dated for October 20.

Razer naturally contributes the priciest pieces, with the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K mouse at $179.99, the BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard at $209.99, and the Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed for Xbox earbuds at $119.99, each carrying a $20 premium over the standard model.

The Basilisk pairs Razer's Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 with up to 140 hours of wireless battery, and the BlackWidow comes with hot-swappable Orange Tactile Switches Gen-3, the same internals as their standard versions. Backbone's Pro controller runs $159.99 in a blind-box format that hides which of three heritage colorways sits inside, GameSir's X5 Lite phone controller lists at $44.99, and 8BitDo's Ultimate Charging Dock lists at $39.99. The translucent green shells revive the look of the original Xbox and its Halo special editions, down to the four-color face-button palette that carries over to the separate anniversary console.

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The keyboard carries a dedicated Xbox key that opens Windows Game Bar, the same shortcut the ROG Xbox Ally maps to its own Xbox button, and the collection's other anchors are a bag for that Windows 11 handheld and two clip-on controllers for phones. That composition aligns with the platform that Xbox has become, after Microsoft began rolling Xbox Mode out to Windows 11 desktops and laptops in April, extended the ROG Xbox Ally's full-screen interface across PCs, and started building its next-generation console on a custom AMD chip.

The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition is the only anniversary product Microsoft makes itself, announced June 7 at the Xbox Games Showcase and due in November alongside a matching Wireless Controller X25 sold separately. It reuses the standard Series X internals with 1TB of storage in a translucent green shell, and Dealabs pricing cited by TechPowerUp puts it near $899, roughly $100 above the current 1TB Series X, though Microsoft hasn't yet confirmed a price.

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