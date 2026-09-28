You can now play Nintendo Switch games on a jailbroken PS5 — early alpha hits 40 FPS in lighter titles but chokes on Zelda

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Some games perform better than others, but the fact that it works at all isn't to be sniffed at.

PS5 Dualsense held in front of a PS5 and monitor
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

PlayStations are traditionally where you go to play PlayStation games, but now you can also use your PS5 to play Nintendo Switch games, too. At least, you can, so long as your PS5 is jailbroken and running the right version of Sony's software. And even then, not all games work, and those that do work might still have performance issues.

Backing up slightly, this whole thing is made possible by a project called ProsperoEden, which is based on the Eden open-source Nintendo Switch emulator that already works on Windows, macOS, and Linux. ProsperoEden takes that open-source base and then adapts it to work on the PS5, and while it's only available as an early alpha version right now, it does indeed work, as reported by VideoCardz.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.