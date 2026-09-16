Devastated father says his 9-year-old son spent $118,000 on YouTube ad campaigns for his Minecraft channel using a company credit card — bill racked up in just three weeks was supposed to be one $20 promotion

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The button said approved every time as nobody had set a limit.

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(Image credit: Mojang/Microsoft)

A father says his 9-year-old son spent $118,000 on YouTube ad campaigns for his Minecraft and Roblox gameplay videos over about three weeks, all charged to a company credit card the father had saved to his own Google account, which his son also used. The father, who identifies himself only as Dave, described the incident in a video titled “Message from Dad…Mighty Mike Plays is Over.” posted to the boy’s channel on Sept. 15. Dave said he was called into a meeting with his manager, corporate staff, and finance and shown the advertising charges.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
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Shane Downing is a Freelance Reviewer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering consumer storage hardware.

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TheBeastFromOz
    Dave is an idiot and deserves to lose his job.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    giving your single digit child access to use ANY credit card is a mistake.

    If they need to use one...make them have you do it every time.
    A child doesnt understand value of $.

    also "or if he'll have to pay it back"
    i mean corpo aint gonna let you cost em 6 digits and get away....heck they could go for more as you used corpo card for your child's hobby.
    Reply
  • Stomx
    Many years ago, when regular phone calls to foreign countries cost an arm and a leg, my 2-year-old kid, still learning to speak, somehow managed to spend my entire year's salary finding a friend in… India. At that age he was already on level 77 of Doom II, so they definitely had something to talk about.
    Reply
  • JJADDAMS
    We all know who is at fault here. Spend more time with your son and stop letting his games be the baby sitter.
    Reply
  • DRagor
    I honestly don't understand. Parents still (I hope) know that sending your kid alone on the street is dangerous, why they can't understand it's the same about internet?
    Reply
  • gggplaya
    How is buying Robux on the company credit card a legitimate expense, dad can get fired for that alone?
    Reply
  • R Gaming
    JJADDAMS said:
    We all know who is at fault here. Spend more time with your son and stop letting his games be the baby sitter.
    You clearly didn't watch the video. Dave admits fault and he didn't use it as a babysitter.
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    And to think, if only Dave clicked the button after the first purchase, saying ' Do not save these card details' would have saved a lot of hassle here.
    Reply
  • PEnns
    Stomx said:
    Many years ago, when regular phone calls to foreign countries cost an arm and a leg, my 2-year-old kid, still learning to speak, somehow managed to spend my entire year's salary finding a friend in… India. At that age he was already on level 77 of Doom II, so they definitely had something to talk about.

    He was playing Doom at the age of 2 ??
    Reply
  • usertests
    PEnns said:
    He was playing Doom at the age of 2 ??
    I suspect it's a meta-commentary on the suspicious nature of this story.
    Reply