Developer turns classic Windows Minesweeper into hand-holding 'big-budget, Triple-A’ parody — browser reboot mocks modern gaming with chatty NPCs, internal monologues, and promised loot boxes

News
By
Published

You also get auto health regen, so clicking on mines won’t kill you.

Triple-A Minesweeper
(Image credit: Mike Lacher)

A creative director just created a AAA version of the classic Minesweeper game that used to come with Windows. Mike Lacher shared his creation on LinkedIn, which he called a “big-budget, triple-A” reboot, with “loot boxes and brand integrations” set to arrive in the first quarter of next year. When you visit the Triple-A Minesweeper page, you’ll be greeted by the classic Minesweeper logo similar to what you’d expect to see on a Windows 95 desktop. But when you double-click on the icon, you’ll be greeted by the usual sweeping audio entrance that you find on big-budget games, alongside a series of logos from the usual suspects — Unreal Engine, Nvidia, Bink Video, and Wwise — before finally seeing the Minesweeper title splash appear across the page.

Once the loading screens finish, you’re immediately transported to the Minesweeper game. But instead of just loading the game window, you’re greeted by the screen as if you’re coming to after being knocked out in a first-person video game. This is where Nora, your apparent handler, calls you “Sweeper” and introduces what you need to do. It also says, “I’m patched into your neural hub,” just like what many sci-fi games do.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums