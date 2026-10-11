Developer turns classic Windows Minesweeper into hand-holding 'big-budget, Triple-A’ parody — browser reboot mocks modern gaming with chatty NPCs, internal monologues, and promised loot boxes

A creative director just created a AAA version of the classic Minesweeper game that used to come with Windows. Mike Lacher shared his creation on LinkedIn, which he called a “big-budget, triple-A” reboot, with “loot boxes and brand integrations” set to arrive in the first quarter of next year. When you visit the Triple-A Minesweeper page, you’ll be greeted by the classic Minesweeper logo similar to what you’d expect to see on a Windows 95 desktop. But when you double-click on the icon, you’ll be greeted by the usual sweeping audio entrance that you find on big-budget games, alongside a series of logos from the usual suspects — Unreal Engine, Nvidia, Bink Video, and Wwise — before finally seeing the Minesweeper title splash appear across the page.

Once the loading screens finish, you’re immediately transported to the Minesweeper game. But instead of just loading the game window, you’re greeted by the screen as if you’re coming to after being knocked out in a first-person video game. This is where Nora, your apparent handler, calls you “Sweeper” and introduces what you need to do. It also says, “I’m patched into your neural hub,” just like what many sci-fi games do.

If you wait a while before pressing anything, you’re going to be greeted by a series of voice messages from the apparent antagonist, called “The Don,” plus a series of annoying side characters like your apparent best friend “Clyde,” and some scientist telling you to find things for a neural HUD upgrade called “Dr. K.” There’s also a “DJ Dan” calling you a “mysterious hero” on the radio, similar to the radio station that you’d expect in the coming GTA VI. In between the annoying voice messages, you also get this constant internal monologue saying, “Time’s wasting. Better sweep these mines,” and “It’s time to sweep these mines.”

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As you play one round of Minesweeper, Nora practically gives away the game with a yellow mark telling you where to press so that you don’t die. But if you’re hard-headed and prefer to step on the mines instead, the game doesn’t end. Instead, you’re just given a red damage marker, just like in Call of Duty. Unfortunately, it’s just a single round, so once you complete the level, you’re presented with the rolling credits.

It’s unclear if Lacher used AI to build this version of Minesweeper, but the final version is apparently a jab at how modern video games hold the player’s hand to get them through the first few rounds, plus all the voices that fill in the dead air to keep the “conversation” going. While they’re designed to be helpful, not every game needs them, so it’s a good idea to have the option to shush them if you want to explore the map in peace. Now, even though Triple-A Minesweeper can get on your nerves if you don’t get through it as quickly as possible, there’s a twist in the ending suggesting a sequel. You'll have to visit the website if you want to find out what the surprise is.

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