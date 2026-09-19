Father loses job over 9-year-old spending $118,000 on Minecraft YouTube ads using his company's credit card — 'I’m going to be working until I’m like 94,' refuses to set up GoFundMe or put up crypto coin to help repay massive bill

A 9-year-old Minecraft player called MightyMikePLays67 unknowingly spent a massive $118,000 on their dad’s company credit card to promote their YouTube channel. The father, Dave, gave a lengthy update on the YouTube channel, saying he’s lost his job and has to pay the amount within 30 days.

Interestingly, he’s had no issues with losing work, saying that “jobs come and go. I’ve worked my whole life; I’ll find another job… I’ve got two hands, I’m healthy, I’m capable of working. So, if losing my job was the worst that came out of this, I’d honestly probably be okay.” Unfortunately, he’s still on the hook for the massive bill, and it's gotten to the point where he and his wife are talking about selling their home to help pay for it.

Despite the depressing development, Dave and Mike were still about to joke around a bit about it. After Dave thanked his son for bringing him some water, Mike answered, “67.” He then asked, “Mike, do you even know what 67 means?”

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To which the kid replied, “To say the least, I do not know what it means, but I think it doesn’t mean anything. It’s just something that makes people laugh and smile.”

The dad then replied, “Yeah, I would have to agree with that, Mike. Actually, I know what 67 means, Mike. That’s how old you’re going to be when you finally have to stop mowing lawns… That’s retirement age for the general public, but not for your old man. After this situation, apparently, I’m going to be working until I’m like 94.”

Interestingly, Dave said that he doesn’t want to accept external help, like setting up a GoFundMe or a crypto coin to help with the bill. “We do not have a Mighty Mike coin. We don’t have a 67 coin. We don’t have any coins. No crypto. We don’t have a GoFundMe. We have no fund raising set up.”

He set up a merch website with 14 different shirt designs that remind people of Mighty Mike’s misadventures, but only three designs are currently available.

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(Image credit: Mighty Mike Plays/YouTube)

A few comments said that this was a scam or a made-up story, but Dave shared a screenshot of the credit card bill (which was eventually removed) showing the $118,479.83 bill on the American Express Business Gold Rewards Card.

Several others encouraged him to take the help being offered and let big news channels talk to him, but he seems to want to deal with the problem on his own. “So, I felt like if I sit down with Fox or CNN or whatever, and I tell them my story, what has that changed?” Dave said during the YouTube video. “I’m still living in this reality, and I still have to sort of dig myself out of this hole. I don’t know if I have the mental bandwidth to sit there and talk to some reporter, but I might, anyway.”

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