Father loses job over 9-year-old spending $118,000 on Minecraft YouTube ads using his company's credit card — 'I’m going to be working until I’m like 94,' refuses to set up GoFundMe or put up crypto coin to help repay massive bill

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“I’m going to be working until I’m like 94.”

Mighty Mike Plays Minecraft main menu
(Image credit: Mighty Mike Plays/YouTube)

A 9-year-old Minecraft player called MightyMikePLays67 unknowingly spent a massive $118,000 on their dad’s company credit card to promote their YouTube channel. The father, Dave, gave a lengthy update on the YouTube channel, saying he’s lost his job and has to pay the amount within 30 days.

Interestingly, he’s had no issues with losing work, saying that “jobs come and go. I’ve worked my whole life; I’ll find another job… I’ve got two hands, I’m healthy, I’m capable of working. So, if losing my job was the worst that came out of this, I’d honestly probably be okay.” Unfortunately, he’s still on the hook for the massive bill, and it's gotten to the point where he and his wife are talking about selling their home to help pay for it.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dementoss
    No surprise he lost his job, he should never have used the company credit card in the first place. Presumably thought a small payment would go unnoticed but, has now paid a heavy price.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    sucks, but it was a needed lesson on the dad and kids part.

    you dont use company card for personal use and you dont give a single digit child access to use your cc w/o supervision.
    Reply
  • Thryfte
    Dementoss said:
    No surprise he lost his job, he should never have used the company credit card in the first place. Presumably thought a small payment would go unnoticed but, has now paid a heavy price.
    Are you AI? That's the dumbest take I could imagine someone having. You must either be a bot or you didn't read the article.. or that kid is smarter than you are.
    Reply
  • Thryfte
    hotaru251 said:
    sucks, but it was a needed lesson on the dad and kids part.

    you dont use company card for personal use and you dont give a single digit child access to use your cc w/o supervision.
    $120,000 for the privilege of learning that. Yes, totally a "needed lesson" lol you people are horrible.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    Thryfte said:
    Are you AI? That's the dumbest take I could imagine someone having. You must either be a bot or you didn't read the article.. or that kid is smarter than you are.
    So what is YOUR take on this situation?
    Reply
  • Thryfte
    USAFRet said:
    So what is YOUR take on this situation?
    Not that anybody cares about my opinion but I have had a company credit card on my person many times before. I could understand a situation where the kid gets their hands on the credit card without parental knowledge. I think the company trying to make him pay is borderline criminal and Google should refund any of the money that hasn't been used to post an ad yet. Obviously he should be held accountable as much as possible because we live in a world where normal people face consequences (just not the rich people) and it's admirable he's not begging for assistance. Going "haha he obviously tried to steal money and go unnoticed, get pwned" is a pathetically simple and hostile mindset.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    Thryfte said:
    Going "haha he obviously tried to steal money and go unnoticed, get pwned" is a pathetically simple and hostile mindset.
    And I did not get that from the comment you originally replied to.

    But, whatever.
    Reply
  • Qadsedx
    Thryfte said:
    Are you AI? That's the dumbest take I could imagine someone having. You must either be a bot or you didn't read the article.. or that kid is smarter than you are.
    No clue where the <<removed>> in your corn flakes came from, but I mean they aren't wrong. The guy's company card was there to begin with because he thought a small Robux purchase would go unnoticed. There's also a decent chance this purchase was meant to be on the same company card.

    Youtube/Google are disgusting for not doing anything about this and letting the family get shafted with less than a month to pay off $120,000, quite literally ruining their lives. But it's not like they stole the dad's wallet and typed the card in themselves, and it's not like they forced him to trust the use of that money to a 9 year old; money that was multiple layers away from even being the dad's to begin with.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    Qadsedx said:
    But it's not like they stole the dad's wallet and typed the card in themselves, and it's not like they forced him to trust the use of that money to a 9 year old; money that was multiple layers away from even being the dad's to begin with.
    From the moment there is no return policy of any kind they might as well have stolen it themselves...
    I mean paypal .and many banks, doesn't give you your money if you suddenly get a lot of sums added to your account but if companies suddenly get a lot of payments from a first time customer, no problems at all charging them with no way out.
    Reply
  • acadia11
    Well on the plus side he’s got $120,000 in reward points that’s a bonus.
    Reply