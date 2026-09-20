Final Fantasy VII Revelation might use upwards of 200 GB and requires an additional download — latest entry in the series of remakes may set a new record for the size of a base install

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Hope you bought that NVMe SSD last year.

Final Fantasy 7 remake
(Image credit: Square Enix)

With storage prices hitting insane peaks across both SSDs and hard drives, it's a safe bet that many gamers are carefully counting every wasted gigabyte — particularly as most AAA productions get bigger with each iteration. Final Fantasy VII fans looking to play Revelation, the final entry in the remake series, might have to delete another game on their console or PC to make way for the potentially over-200 GB title.

This revelation came about at the Tokyo Game Show, in an interview where Video Games Chronicle (VGC) talked to Final Fantasy VII remake series director Naoki Hamaguchi. He says the game might take up 200 GB or more, needing the one UHD Blu-ray disc (to the tune of 93.1 GB usable) along with an additional download for the remainder of the data — potentially putting the required download at 100+ GB.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    Square ruined the game anyways. After the first two disasters, this final installment probably has little interest.
    Reply