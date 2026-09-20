Final Fantasy VII Revelation might use upwards of 200 GB and requires an additional download — latest entry in the series of remakes may set a new record for the size of a base install

With storage prices hitting insane peaks across both SSDs and hard drives, it's a safe bet that many gamers are carefully counting every wasted gigabyte — particularly as most AAA productions get bigger with each iteration. Final Fantasy VII fans looking to play Revelation, the final entry in the remake series, might have to delete another game on their console or PC to make way for the potentially over-200 GB title.

This revelation came about at the Tokyo Game Show, in an interview where Video Games Chronicle (VGC) talked to Final Fantasy VII remake series director Naoki Hamaguchi. He says the game might take up 200 GB or more, needing the one UHD Blu-ray disc (to the tune of 93.1 GB usable) along with an additional download for the remainder of the data — potentially putting the required download at 100+ GB.

The director remarks that the figure is an estimate, but it's not hard to believe considering the series' gigantic scope plus the fact that the previous entry in the series, Rebirth, took roughly 146 GB. When prompted about fitting the game in two discs (hypothetically, two UHD Blu-rays), he stated that doing so would require a "compromise" for the game's scope, or presumably, visual fidelity.

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Furthermore, he clarified that delivering game content digitally allows for patching up until the release date, whereas the standard disc manufacturing process needs around three months' planning.

Hamaguchi added that there are two character backstory DLCs planned for Revelation. One will go over Vincent's story, while the other will be centered around everyone's favorite ōdachi-wielder Sephiroth. Considering that the INTERmission DLC for Remake was roughly 8 GB, there's a chance that a fully loaded install of Revelation could ring in at as much as 215 to 220 GB.

That storage requirement would make Final Fantasy 7 Revelation what appears to be the first game to require 200 GB for strictly a base install. Even the infamous 300+ GB requirement of Call of Duty Black Ops 6 was only doable if one installed every single content pack and language. Some PC games like DCS titles, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and ARK: Survival Evolved can hit many hundreds of gigabytes, but that's by way of added maps and content packs.

Revelation is coming April 8, 2027, giving gamers plenty of time to prepare. Even still, PC and PlayStation 5 owners can easily add storage, since both systems can use bog-standard NVMe drives — up to 8 TB in the case of Sony's console. Meanwhile, Xbox owners are worse off, since increasing available storage requires specific and pricier expansion modules that cap out at 4 TB.

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