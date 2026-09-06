Former Old School RuneScape dev gets jail time for stealing $400,000 from players — virtual gold stolen and sold on the black market before Jagex caught the culprit using hidden firewall tweaks

A former Jagex employee who used to work on Old School RuneScape (OSRS) was sentenced to a three-year prison term and suspended for two years after he was found guilty of stealing over $400,000 worth of virtual gold and selling it on the black market. According to Dexerto, 32-year-old Andrew Lakeman, also known as Jed Sanderson, worked on the game starting in 2015 and is known to the community as “Mod Jed.” By 2018, Jagex noticed a pattern: accounts would get recovered under suspicious circumstances, and then valuable in-game items and gold would disappear from them.

OSRS’s in-game economy is similar to that of the real world, where players can trade items with each other or sell them directly on the Grand Exchange, which functions much like a stock exchange. While we don’t know if OSRS players have built collections worth $100,000 or more like in other titles such as Team Fortress 2, these missing virtual items still hold real monetary value and could have a direct financial impact on its players.

Jagex initially thought it was a glitch, but a deeper investigation led the company to suspect that it was an inside job. The event wasn’t that catastrophic for Jagex, unlike the Rainbow Six Siege X hack that shut down the game and forced Ubisoft to take all its servers offline. However, it’s still a major breach for the developer, especially given that the hack was done by its own employee. Failing to act on the issue would break player trust — a crucial metric for a game that averages more than 100,000 players at any given time.

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So, it changed how account recoveries work and also modified its firewall without telling its people, allowing its IT team to track the illegal activity back to Mod Jed. Lakeman denied the accusations and claimed that somebody hacked his account to conduct the thefts, but Jagex fired him anyway and reported the incident to the police. Investigators later discovered that the virtual gold and other in-game items Lakeman stole were eventually sold on the black market for over $400,000. He even held $493,000 in cash in various bank accounts, allegedly as proceeds of cryptocurrency sales, although it’s unclear whether this amount came from his illicit sales.

He was finally arrested in July 2019 but was only given a three-year sentence, suspended for two years, on September 3. The Cambridge Crown Court also gave him a 150-hour unpaid work sentence, plus 25 days of rehabilitation. “Lakeman was well aware that what he was doing was wrong, and the hundreds of thousands of pounds he gained from selling the in-game items is no different from any other theft,” Detective Constable Andrew McKeane said in a statement by the Cambridgeshire Constabulary. “Just because it’s virtual, doesn’t mean he shouldn’t face the full force of the law.”

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