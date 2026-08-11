Gamer recruitment drive results in ‘supercharged’ hiring campaign for new Air Traffic Controllers — 94% hiring goal hit in record time with $155,000 salary potential; ‘the strongest, sharpest workforce in aviation history’

The campaign to recruit video gamers into Air Traffic Control (ATC) jobs has been a resounding success, according to U.S. Department of Transport head Secretary Sean P. Duffy. This groundbreaking campaign was launched by the USDOT and FAA back in April, hoping to net a bumper intake of skilled operatives with transferable gaming‑related skills such as spatial awareness, multitasking, strategic thinking, and rapid problem‑solving. By the U.S. politician’s account, “the results are HISTORIC” with the campaign the fastest ever to hit its target, and 2,000+ hired.

🚨 GAME CHANGERIn April, we launched a NEW CAMPAIGN to recruit video gamers as air traffic controllers — and supercharged the entire hiring process to get the BEST & BRIGHTEST in faster. The results are HISTORIC ✈️✅ 94% of hiring goal met — fastest time ever to reach target… pic.twitter.com/gN3OGmEIBBAugust 9, 2026

The recruitment ploy of appealing to young adults who love video gaming seems to have been a smart idea. Duffy highlights three metrics to backup his claims that the campaign was a “game changer.”

Firstly, the Secretary of the USDOT says that this recruitment drive for skilled ATC staff achieved a 94% hiring goal, and has seen the “fastest time ever to reach target.” Secondly, they’ve hired the most candidates in a single year – that’s over 2,000 ATC operators. There’s also another 2,000+ recruits in the pipeline, boasted Duffy.

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The Secretary of the USDOT went on to claim that, with the gamer recruitment drive now well underway, “we’re building the strongest, sharpest workforce in aviation history.”

In the Tweet from the politician, it is interesting to see the news presenter's tone regarding ‘gamers’ shift from questioning to appreciation, mirroring what might be expected of their audience. We see various games being played in the video reel, but probably the best fit for ATC roles are those who get their kicks from flight simulation games. The video ends with an unnamed exec, standing next to Secretary Duffy, gushing that “we’ve never had a group perform that well.”

It's not a Game. It's a Career. - YouTube Watch On

The original video that helped this ATC recruitment drive hit the headlines back in April is embedded above, for context. “You’ve been training for this,” states the USDOT video. “Become an Air Traffic Controller.” The message goes on to inform those already interested that the average salary in this role is $155,000 after just three years. Not only that, a successful applicant will “keep millions of people safe every day.”

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