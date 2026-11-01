GOG explores reviving physical PC game releases — digital storefront needs publisher approvals, has to figure out the logistics and legal challenges

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There's nothing like that fresh game scent.

GOG Preservation Program stamp
(Image credit: GOG)
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The popular DRM-free game storefront GOG’s business development and partnerships manager, Marcin Paczynski, said in an interview with GamesRadar+ that he wants to bring back physical media to PC gaming. GOG still has to deal with logistics and additional publisher permissions to store and sell physical games, but Paczynski hopes to give gamers more consumer freedom through actual real-world tangible physical media.

The PC was effectively the first platform to ditch physical games, but since Sony and Microsoft’s recent unpopular plans to stop producing physical games on their consoles, GOG wants to bring the box-fresh experience back to PC gaming and further advocate for game ownership and preservation — on top of the existing GOG Preservation Program's efforts to make old games playable on modern hardware.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.