GTA Vice City and GTA III return to web browsers after a DMCA takedown — Open-source reverse engineering brings the classics to the web with over 100 FPS performance

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City has cemented itself as one of the most legendary games of all time. It originally came out in 2002 on the PS2 before making its way to the Xbox and PC a year later. Fast forward to 2026, and now the game is entirely playable in a browser window. It was actually already playable last year on DOS Zone but was quickly shut down following a DMCA strike from Take-Two. However, a different website called "Quenq" has taken up the mantle now, and it also hosts GTA III there.

The project is still the same because it quite literally says DOS Zone in the pause menu. Anyhow, for a change of pace, we tried the game on a OnePlus 12; it loaded immediately and ran without any issues. Beyond keyboard/mouse and controller, the game is also compatible with touchscreen controls. We were able to seamlessly move around the world and control Tommy in both landscape and portrait orientations.

You get a save game and mod manager, allowing you to upload your own files right into the browser. You can type cheats using an external keyboard as well. There's an FPS limit option before the game begins because GTA Vice City was intended to run at 30 FPS, so playing it at unlocked framerates (which this port supports) can sometimes cause bugs and physics to break. We were able to easily play the game past 100 FPS on desktop, though.

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Image credit: Future Image credit: Future

The project likely uses reVC — a community project that decompiles the original source code of GTA: Vice City into clean, readable C++ code. Then, WebAssembly helps translate C++ code into JavaScript that the browser can natively understand. The port should be running on WebGL 2, a JavaScript API that bypasses your browser's typical layout engine and talks directly to your GPU to execute graphics-intensive tasks.

The same goes for GTA III — it's also available on Quenq, features the same controls and options (except for the mod manager), and is likely built using re3, which is the decompiled source code of GTA III. This project doesn't seem to be ripped off from DOS Zone, as there is no indication of such in the pause menu. It also runs just as well as the Vice City port, and we had no issues playing it across a bunch of devices.

Just out of curiosity, we checked DOS Zone and actually found both Vice City and GTA III listed there, but they require uploading the game assets. You can also just download the data through a torrent after you click a button, but the platform leaves that choice to you with clear disclaimers that they won't be responsible for piracy. It's clear that the DMCA takedown has shifted the way the platform distributes these projects, but it's still impressive that they're up, nonetheless.

(Image credit: Future)

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