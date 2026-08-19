Hacker leaks GTA VI gameplay and map to protest digital-only release — claims pre-orders are a legacy of physical game releases

GTA VI is one of the most hotly anticipated games in history, but Rockstar’s decision to not release a physical copy has hit a sore nerve among fans. Apparently, one of them is a talented hacker who somehow landed their hands on GTA VI gameplay and the entire map and decided to leak them. According to gaming creator NikTek on X, Cyberleek allegedly leaked the two clips and the entire map of Leonida as a protest against the publisher’s decision to sell pre-selling digital copies of the game. They said that they will not stop dropping leaks until the company issues a public apology and commits to doing better.

"No consumer shall pay for a game through digital storefronts before release and independent review. Physical preorders for tangible media remain permitted. Preorders were not created for gamers. They were created because physical discs had manufacturing limits. In digital distribution, there is no inventory. There is no stock shortage. A digital copy cannot sell out. Yet publishers kept the preorder system and stripped away its only consumer benefit. Now gamers pay early and receive nothing in return except a countdown timer and a cosmetic skin,” Cyberleek said on their website. “If publishers want revenue before launch, they can press discs. Print boxes. Put them on shelves. Earn that money through physical production."

Aside from this, Cyberleek has two other points in their manifesto: that publishers should not sell “fake” single-player DLCs that unlock content already included in the base game and that any title featuring single-player content must always be available, even when server support ends. These points are issues that many gamers are fighting for, especially as many companies focus on digital games and subscriptions over physical media and one-time purchases. One major example is Sony’s decision to cut physical media. This move has angered gamers, with many complaining that we no longer own the games we buy. Unfortunately, Rockstar is following in this trend — even though you can still physically buy GTA VI from retailers, these copies only contain a download code, not physical game discs you can insert into your console.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

NikTek said in another X post that the leaked clips showed various gameplay details, including basketball games, vehicle loadouts, and openable and closable trunks. There’s also a stamina bar and an honor system similar to Red Dead Redemption 2. The map leak also showed details of the five counties, as well as revealing that there is a massive rail system and many tiny islands that players can explore. Another creator said that these leaked details are already over a year old, but Rockstar has been actively issuing DMCA takedowns against posts that showed these details, meaning these are likely clips of the real thing. After all, the base gameplay has likely already been completed, and the developers probably spent the last few months finalizing the game ahead of its November launch.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.