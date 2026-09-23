Airbus turned the Steam Deck into a controller for a prototype Mars rover — Valve handheld PC gives engineers command of the ExoMars platform during testing

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Engineers have turned Valve's handheld PC into the fanciest remote control ever

Steam Deck gaming handheld
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Valve's Steam Deck portable PC, the same one you might play your favorite games on, isn't just for fun, as Airbus has just proven. The aerospace firm is using the Deck to control a prototype Mars rover throughout its development and testing process.

The ExoMars rover, a device that will be autonomous when it reaches the Red Planet, is being developed in the UK by Airbus. The rover and its Steam Deck companion made an appearance in a video shared by YouTube personality Tom Scott following a visit to Airbus' facility. And while ExoMars is being tested on Earth, it's hoped that it will eventually be capable of controlling itself when it rolls out onto the Martian terrain.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    It is one of the easier ways to avoid the Windows Tax. On top of that, Valve put a premium amount of time into making sure the controls are very nice. So the whole thing makes a lot of sense. Good controls, good value, integrated screen.
    Reply