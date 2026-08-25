Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 with OLED screen available October 15, pre-orders start now — standalone system for $1,299.99, or an AR bundle for $2,499.99

Asus has finally opened pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally X20, an upgraded version of its flagship handheld with an OLED screen and transforming D-Pad. On its own, the system will sell for $1,299.99, while a bundle with the ROG Xreal R1 Edition 20 AR glasses, a dbrand Killswitch case, and a custom Pelican case will cost $2,499.99. The device will be available on October 15 at the Asus Store at Best Buy.

See the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 at Asus

See the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 at Best Buy

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Initially, Asus had only announced the bundle, but later turned around and said a standalone version of its new take on the best handheld gaming PC . Given that this version of the Ally has an OLED screen (one of the biggest drawbacks of the original), it didn't make much sense to force a pair of AR glasses when so many people would want to look at the built-in display.

The original ROG Xbox Ally X, which, released in the fall of 2025, still costs $999.99. This new version, with a translucent shell, the OLED screen, transforming d-pad (from 4-way to 8-way), TMR joysticks, and rubberized grips, will come with a $300 premium before you add the bundle. What isn't changing is the internals: the X20 will still come with an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor.

The dbrand Killswitch in the bundle blocks much of the clear plastic, but has black and gold accents, as well as a built-in kickstand. The Killswitch also includes a skin that shows what's inside the Ally, but given that the black plastic is seethrough, it seems somewhat redundant.

(Image credit: Asus)

The Pelican case is exactly what you would expect: a black box with red latches. There is a black-and-gold ROG 20th Anniversary logo, but all things considered, this is the most restrained item in the entire anniversary lineup. While I appreciate a case for the device, this is pretty heavy-duty.

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(Image credit: Asus)

The ROG Xreal R1 glasses appear to be functionally identical to the version we reviewed earlier this year , but with black and gold accents.

The ROG Xbox All X20 was originally announced at Computex, along with a suite of twentieth anniversary ROG computer components that cost as much as $15,000 in one PC build. Beyond components and the handheld, there is also a twentieth anniversary monitor, keyboard, mouse, router, and NUC mini PC.

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