Get a great deal on the original MSI Claw during Best Buy clearance sale — handheld with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and 1TB SSD is just $562, $187 off list price

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Gaming handhelds are expensive, but the price on the MSI Claw A1M is reasonable during Best Buy's clearance sale.

MSI Claw A1M.
(Image credit: MSI)

The original MSI Claw (A1M) was forgotten about almost as quickly as it launched, being the first handheld from MSI, and the first one to sport an Intel CPU (in this case, the Core Ultra 7 155H from the Meteor Lake family). Unsurprisingly, Best Buy has the handheld on clearance, and right now it's available for a surprisingly good price of $562.99 considering how expensive newer handhelds are.

MSI Claw A1M (Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB, 1TB)
Save 25% ($187)
MSI Claw A1M (Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB, 1TB): was $749.99 now $562.99 at Best Buy

The MSI Claw A1M is a handheld gaming PC with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD. It comes with a 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.