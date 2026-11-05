Grab a Nintendo Switch 2 controller upgrade from $49, just in time for Zelda: Ocarina of Time's remaster — secure the tools to defeat Ganondorf with these top wireless gamepads from 8BitDo, GameSir and others
Even more control over your Switch 2
After a long wait, the much-anticipated release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remaster is upon us, and those who have been lucky enough to nab one of the limited edition consoles, or anyone who has purchased a copy of the game, wait with bated breath for the game to go live. With a Nintendo Switch 2, you can, of course, game on the move, but for the best experience, you can't beat plugging the handheld console into the dock and hooking up the console to a big screen.
You have a couple of options for wirelessly playing your Nintendo Switch 2 console from the couch. You can either disconnect and use the Joy-Con controllers that are bundled with the Switch 2, or you can opt for a more traditional controller. Here are some of the best options for controllers that can easily hook up to the Switch and have you gaming in no time.
The official Nintendo controller for the Switch 2. Features include HD Rumble 2, motion controls, built-in Amiibo functionality, a capture button, a C button for GameChat, GL/GR buttons that you can map to any button you choose, and a 3.5mm 4-pole audio jack.
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The S10 Elite comes with one-key wake-up functionality and magnetic Hall Effect joysticks. Other features include programmable buttons, HD Rumble, and motion control.
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Compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch 1/2, and Android/iOS, the Super Nova from GameSir is one of the cheapest controllers on our list. It still features a 1000hz polling rate, Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, rubberized grips, and even RGB lighting.
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This wireless gamepad is compatible with the Switch and PC and uses tension-adjustable TMR joysticks for the ultimate customizable experience. There are even four rear paddles for further customization.
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Enjoy a drift-free experience with TMR Glide joysticks and further features that include HD Rumble, mechanical buttons, a Turbo mode, programmable buttons, and a 6-axis motion control gyro.
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This Bluetooth Controller features swappable ABXY buttons, Pro Back Buttons, a charging dock, and Hall Effect Triggers to keep stick drift at bay.
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The Ultimate 2 features TMR joysticks and trigger mode switching, as well as a USB-C adapter. Available in two colors, it can also be used with Windows.
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This 1000 Hz controller has Hall Effect joysticks, three connectivity modes, and microswitch buttons rated for 5 million clicks.
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Pair the controller up to the Nintendo Switch 2 and enjoy hassle-free wireless connectivity during your gaming sessions. All of these controllers will get the job done. It's more a subjective choice of shape, color, and type of joystick tech such as TMR. You can go for the official Nintendo controller, or opt for something a little cheaper in price, but with identical functionality.
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Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.