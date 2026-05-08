Lenovo joins retro gaming handheld race with new G02 system for $63 — handheld for sale on AliExpress, listed on Lenovo's official China site

Lenovo has seemingly entered the handheld gaming world with the silent launch of the G02, a retro-inspired gaming device that’s selling for $63.56 on AliExpress. The company is no stranger to the handheld gaming market, having released high-end gaming devices, such as the Legion Go 2 or the Legion Go S, that retail for over $1,000. The G02 is a step down from Lenovo's premium lineup and a move to attract a different audience.

X user Retro Gaming With Deadfred was the first to give the world a hands-on look at the Lenovo G02. In the post embedded above, you can see the “Lenovo Handheld Game Console G02” arriving in official packaging with the Lenovo logo. The short demo video features the device booting up and displaying the Lenovo logo on its startup screen. Adding further credibility, mentions of the G02 can also be found on Lenovo’s official Chinese website (though there is no noticeable mention on the U.S. site).

Diving into various retailer listings, the Lenovo G02 seemingly packs the Rockchip RK3326 SoC, which combines a 64-bit quad-core Arm Cortex-A35 processor up to 1.5 GHz with Mali-G31 MP2 graphics. The device reportedly includes 1GB of memory and 4GB of onboard storage, which you can expand via microSD cards up to 1TB. Although the Rockchip RK3326 is a bit long in the tooth, the eight-year-old chip is still a popular choice among retro gaming handheld manufacturers. It handles NES, SNES, Genesis, and Game Boy titles perfectly and holds its own even in PlayStation 1 games. However, it may struggle with Nintendo 64, Dreamcast, and PlayStation Portable games.

Latest Videos From

@Lenovo is this authentic?https://t.co/c7rmJRFRwZ pic.twitter.com/7YYFc9UlgWMay 4, 2026

Lenovo has equipped the G02 with a 4.5-inch IPS display with a classic 4:3 aspect ratio, ideal for retro games. The screen resolution is crisp at 1024 x 768 pixels. The G02 provides a more visually pleasing experience than your typical 3.5-inch device. Its screen size also puts it in the 4- to 5-inch range, alongside competitors such as the Anbernic RG405M and the Retroid Pocket 3+.

Unlike some retro gaming handhelds that run Windows or Android, the G02 leverages a Linux-based operating system. While the retailer listings don’t specify the exact Linux distribution, they do confirm it’s a 64-bit platform that supports over 30 emulators. The choice of Linux means that the overall experience on the G02 should be smooth. And given that Linux is more lightweight, the G02's 4000 mAh battery should give you between three hours and six hours of playtime on a single charge. The G02 charges through a USB Type-C port.