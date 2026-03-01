Lenovo's Legion Go Fold-able gaming handheld concept has four screen modes, also works as a small laptop — POLED display unfolds from 7.7 to 11.6 inches
But this early iteration sure is floppy.
Lenovo has made laptops with rollable screens and folding screens, but now it's bringing flexible panels to gaming handhelds (at least, as a proof of concept). The Legion Go Fold Concept utilizes a POLED screen that flips out from 7.7 inches to 11.6 inches.
The prototype, which we went hands-on with before its MWC 2026 announcement, is significantly smaller and lighter than Lenovo's current Legion Go laptop lineup. The system defaults to a 7.7-inch handheld mode with the display folded in half. The screen can then be folded vertically so that you can have something else running on the other half. Lenovo representatives suggested you might put game guides, YouTube playthroughs, or chat there.
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 7 258V
Graphics
Intel Arc 140V (integrated)
Memory
32GB LPDDR5x-8533
Storage
1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (2242)
Display
11.6-inch POLED, 2435 x 1712, 16:10, 165 Hz, touch
Battery
48 WHr
Weight
868 grams (638 grams + 230 grams for controllers)
But unlike the existing Legion Gos, you can attach the controllers to all four sides. If you unfold the display and rotate it 90 degrees, you can get a "horizon" full screen that lets you play games on the entire 11.6-inch panel.