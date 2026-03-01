Lenovo's Legion Go Fold-able gaming handheld concept has four screen modes, also works as a small laptop — POLED display unfolds from 7.7 to 11.6 inches

Lenovo has made laptops with rollable screens and folding screens , but now it's bringing flexible panels to gaming handhelds (at least, as a proof of concept). The Legion Go Fold Concept utilizes a POLED screen that flips out from 7.7 inches to 11.6 inches.

The prototype, which we went hands-on with before its MWC 2026 announcement, is significantly smaller and lighter than Lenovo's current Legion Go laptop lineup. The system defaults to a 7.7-inch handheld mode with the display folded in half. The screen can then be folded vertically so that you can have something else running on the other half. Lenovo representatives suggested you might put game guides, YouTube playthroughs, or chat there.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Graphics Intel Arc 140V (integrated) Memory 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (2242) Display 11.6-inch POLED, 2435 x 1712, 16:10, 165 Hz, touch Battery 48 WHr Weight 868 grams (638 grams + 230 grams for controllers)

But unlike the existing Legion Gos, you can attach the controllers to all four sides. If you unfold the display and rotate it 90 degrees, you can get a "horizon" full screen that lets you play games on the entire 11.6-inch panel.