MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ brings Intel Arc G3 Extreme to handhelds — 8-inch, 120 Hz display and new ergonomic grips

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MSI Claw 8 EX AI+
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MSI has long been a partner of Intel's with its Claw handheld, but at Computex, the company's Claw 8 EX AI+ looked like the strongest version yet. That's largely based on the fact that it's using the