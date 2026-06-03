MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ brings Intel Arc G3 Extreme to handhelds — 8-inch, 120 Hz display and new ergonomic grips
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By Andrew E. Freedman Contributions from Jeffrey Kampman, Paul Alcorn published
Any color you want, as long as it's 'Void Purple'
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MSI has long been a partner of Intel's with its Claw handheld, but at Computex, the company's Claw 8 EX AI+ looked like the strongest version yet. That's largely based on the fact that it's using the