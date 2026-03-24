Video Games Console Gaming Handheld Gaming Nintendo reportedly plans to cut Switch 2 production by 33% after a lackluster holiday season — gaming giant slashes 2 million units from planned output News By Jowi Morales published 24 March 2026 This is bad news for the creator of Mario Bros. (Image credit: Jeffrey Kampman/Tom's Hardware) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 5 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter