Nintendo raised the price of the Switch 2 earlier this year in response to rising NAND and DRAM prices, but on Black Friday, you can wipe out that hike with a variety of bundles available on Amazon. The core deal is the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle, which includes the game, the console, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. It normally sells for $550, but Amazon has it marked down by $50, bringing the bundle down to its original price of $499.

Amazon is extending that sale to a variety of bundles it has available. You can pick up the kit alongside a Switch 2 Pro Controller, the new Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, or a microSD Express card with the same discount. Note that with the base Mario Kart World bundle, the game is included as a redeemable code, not a physical cartridge.

As you can read about in our Nintendo Switch 2 review published last year, the console is a major upgrade over the original version. The heart of the handheld is a custom Nvidia SoC that includes eight Arm Cortex-A78C CPU cores alongside an Nvidia GPU with 1,536 CUDA cores, hailing from the firm's Ampere generation. Alongside the SoC, the handheld sports 12GB of LPDDR5X memory along with 256GB of storage.

Showing off the capabilities of these upgraded internals is a larger 7.9-inch, 1080p LCD display. It's larger and brighter than the original Switch display, but it also comes with far greater capabilities, including variable refresh rate, HDR10 support, and a 120 Hz panel.

The handheld is much larger overall, and it sports a redesigned Joy-Con mechanism that's far more resilient than the original Switch design. The kickstand more closely aligns with the Switch OLED, running along most of the edge of the display; the original Switch props up the console on one side, where it can easily fall over.

Overall, the performance jump is what stands out most. Nintendo has released several Switch 2 updates for flagship titles like Metroid Prime 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with support for higher resolutions and frame rates. Titles like the recent Ocarina of Time Remake and Donkey Kong Bananza target 60 FPS, though occasionally fall short of that mark.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.