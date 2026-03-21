Nintendo Switch 2 overhaul could bring a removable battery — new revision aims to comply with the EU's Right to Repair regulations

The Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly get a removable battery specifically for the European market. According to Nikkei [machine translated], the company is making the hardware revision due to Regulation (EU) 2023/1542, which says that “Any natural or legal person that places on the market products incorporating portable batteries shall ensure that those batteries are readily removable and replaceable by the end-user at any time during the lifetime of the product.” Although the law was passed in 2023, the removable battery clause will not take effect until February 18, 2027.

This change will also affect the Joy-cons, making it easier for users to replace the batteries on the console and its controllers without needing special tools, solvents, or other materials — at least in the EU. Nevertheless, there is hope for the rest of the world, as the company is reportedly planning to make the same change if the U.S. and Japan adopt similar right-to-repair rules.

It’s unclear why Nintendo didn’t build the Switch 2 with a removable battery from the get-go, especially as Europe is its second-largest market after the United States. Still, this is good news for European fans as it would allow them to easily replace the battery on future Switch 2 consoles, letting them keep their gaming handheld for longer.

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