ROG Xbox Ally X gaming handheld to get Auto Super Resolution boost in April — Microsoft touts 30% performance boost thanks to AI-powered image upscaling

The ROG Xbox Ally X gaming handheld will soon be getting a performance upgrade in the form of Auto Super Resolution, or Auto SR. Microsoft confirmed the feature at the ongoing Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2026 and is expected to begin an initial rollout in April 2026. A key benefit of Auto SR is that it operates at the OS level and can run directly on the device using an NPU, in this case, the Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme chip powering the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. This approach should increase frame rates, reduce load on the GPU, and potentially improve battery life.

Auto SR was originally introduced as an exclusive feature for Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X or Snapdragon X2 processors. It is an AI-powered image upscaling solution designed to work similarly to DLSS, FSR, and other upscaling technologies.

According to Microsoft, users can expect a boost in performance by up to 30% when Auto SR is enabled on the handheld console. While that may sound impressive, in a video shared by @ethangach on X, the company showcased a quick demo using the ROG Xbox Ally X, where Forza Horizon 5 ran at 35 FPS on average with no upscaling as compared to 51 FPS average when enabling Auto SR. Click the tweet below to see a video of Microsoft's announcement:

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