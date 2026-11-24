Do you or someone you know have a Nintendo Switch 2? What about accessories for your new console? Whether you want to play with others, increase your storage, or add functionality, you may want some extras to deliver the best gameplay experience possible, or even add accessories to make it your own. Now is the best time to score a big deal on them during Black Friday week.

There are many official, licensed accessories alongside third-party extras available at a wide range of prices. Now is an excellent time to hunt for deals and the best prices on Switch 2 peripherals and accessories.

One of the most important extras you'll most likely want to pick up is a microSD Express memory expansion card. If you know that's what you want, check out our handy list of the best microSD Express card deals for the Switch 2.

Other accessories to consider are screen protectors, carrying cases, and peripherals such as controllers, headsets, and cameras, as listed below.

Save 24% Meneea 20-in-1 Accessory Kit for Nintendo Switch 2: was $62.49 now $47.49 at Amazon Get all the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories you need in this comprehensive 18-in-1 bundle. You get one storage case, a protective hard case, 2x PC grip covers, a charger dock stand, 2x grips for the Joy-Cons, 2x steering wheels, two tempered protective films, thumb grips, and a game card case. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% JSAux Nintendo Switch 2 Screen Protector: was $9.99 now $7.07 at Amazon Nobody likes a scratched screen, as it is annoying to look at and can be a pricey fix. A screen protector should be an essential buy, and this deal helps you out. With an included guide frame applicator for installing your protector perfectly, the Tempered Glass screen protector will keep your Switch 2 screen scratch-free. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% JSAUX Thumb Grips for Nintendo Switch 2: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon Protect your thumbsticks during travel with these anti-slip grips for enhanced control and precision while gaming. It comes with three different sizes of thumbstick covers to let you choose your preference. It also comes in several different colors to match your vibe. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($10.01) Hori Camera for Nintendo Switch 2: was $34.99 now $24.98 at Amazon Hori's USB Camera for the Nintendo Switch 2 is now on sale. It offers multiple modes (TV, handheld, tabletop) and sports a flexible neck and lens cover. It connects via a USB-C cable and has a 3.5 mm stereo right-angle adapter. It captures at 640x480 at 30 FPS. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Hori Piranha Plant Camera: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Save big on this cool Piranha plant camera from Nintendo. The camera connects via a USB-C cable and includes a 3.5mm stereo adapter for audio. Video comes in at 30 FPS with a 640x480 resolution. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% ($22.60) 8BitDo Ultimate 2: was $69.99 now $47.39 at Amazon Upgrade your input device with this Hall Effect controller from 8BitDo. It sports TMR joysticks for increased sensitivity, programmable buttons, extra bumpers, dual vibration motors for feedback, and a long battery life thanks to its 1,000 mAh battery. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% Anker Anker Power Bank, 25,000mAh Portable Charger: was $134.99 now $91.19 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch 2 burns through power quickly, so never be denied game time by a flat battery, thanks to the Anker Power Bank. A massive 25,000 mAh lets you fully charge your Switch in no time. This charger has multiple retractable USB-C cables and 100W fast charging. A handy screen lets you keep tabs on power status and charging speeds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($8) Yuanhot US 10K mAh Power Bank: was $39.99 now $31.99 at Amazon If the larger standalone charger above won't work, this magnetic 10K mAh power bank attaches to the back of your Switch 2 (so long as the back is flat). It outputs 20W and is said to provide almost 3x the playtime for the Switch 2. Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset: was $27.99 now $14.88 at Amazon Connect the 3.5mm plug into your Switch 2 console for clearer game sounds. The Airlite Fit has an adjustable (flip-to-mute) bidirectional, sound-isolating microphone, 40mm drivers, and sports premium sound-isolating ear cushions for a comfortable over-ear fit that allows for hours of gaming without getting headset fatigue. Read more Read less ▼

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.