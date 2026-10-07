The best Switch 2 accessories on sale now — controllers, cameras, cases, screen protectors, and more

Deals
By ,
Published

Essential accessories for your Switch 2 console

Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Future)

Do you or someone you know have a Nintendo Switch 2? What about accessories for your new console? Whether you want to play with others, increase your storage, or add functionality, you may want some extras to deliver the best gameplay experience possible, or even add accessories to make it your own. Now is the best time to score a big deal on them during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days 2026.

Samsung microSD Express (256 GB)
Save 13%
Samsung microSD Express (256 GB): was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Samsung's P9 microSD Express card for the Nintendo Switch 2 is available from Amazon and other retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy.


Read moreRead less
View Deal
Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Grip Case
Save 29%
Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Grip Case: was $39.99 now $28.49 at Amazon

Save big on this rugged case and grip from Belkin. Ergonomic gaming grip helps support long gaming sessions with minimal fatigue, has a kickstand mode, and quick release joycons.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Meneea 20-in-1 Accessory Kit for Nintendo Switch 2
Save 15%
Meneea 20-in-1 Accessory Kit for Nintendo Switch 2: was $34.99 now $29.74 at Amazon

Get all the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories you need in this massive 20-in-1 bundle. You get one storage case, protective hard case, 2x PC grip covers, charger dock stand, 2x grips for the joycons, 2x steering wheels, two tempered protective films, 8x thumb grips, and a game card case.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
amFilm Nintendo Switch 2 Screen Protector (matte)
Save 15%
amFilm Nintendo Switch 2 Screen Protector (matte): was $12.99 now $11.04 at Amazon

Nobody likes a scratched screen as they are annoying to look at and can be a pricey fix. A screen protector should be an essential buy, and this deal helps you out.

With an applicator for installing your protector perfectly, the amFilm Tempered Glass screen protector will keep your Switch 2 screen scratch free.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $49.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch 2 camera lets you join your friend on screen in party chat for multiplayer fun. The camera sports a 1080p resolution and connects via USB-C.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Hori Piranha Plant Camera
Save 25%
Hori Piranha Plant Camera: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Save big on this cool Piranha plant camera from Nintendo. The camera connects via USB-C cable and includes a 3.5mm stereo adapter for audio. Video comes in at 30 FPS with a 640x480 resolution.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Svetaecho Switch 2 Pro Controller
Save 16%
Svetaecho Switch 2 Pro Controller: was $37.99 now $31.99 at Amazon

Upgrade your input device with this Hall Effect controller from Svetaecho. It has two programmable buttons, dual vibration motors for feedback, and a long battery life thanks to its 1,000 mAh battery.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Pdobq Steering Wheel for Nintendo Switch 2 JoyCons
Save 15%
Pdobq Steering Wheel for Nintendo Switch 2 JoyCons: was $19.99 now $16.99 at Amazon

Circular plastic steering wheel cases for your Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons that help to immerse you in a Switch 2 driving games, such as Mario Kart World. The Joy-Cons simply click into the cases for instant action. And with four steering wheels, all your friends can join in the fun.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Anker Anker Power Bank, 25,000mAh Portable Charger
Save 29%
Anker Anker Power Bank, 25,000mAh Portable Charger: was $134.99 now $95.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch 2 burns through power quickly, so never be denied game time from a flat battery, thanks to the Anker Power Bank. A massive 25,000 mAh lets you fully charge your Switch in no time. This charger has multiple retractable USB-C cables and 100W fast charging. A handy screen lets you keep tabs on power status and charging speeds.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset
Save 46%
Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset: was $27.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

Connect the 3.5mm plug into your Switch 2 console for clearer game sounds. The Airlite Fit has an adjustable (flip to mute) bi-directional, sound isolating microphone, 40mm drivers, and sports a premium sound isolating ear cushions for a comfortable over-ear fit that allows for hours of gaming without getting headset fatigue.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.