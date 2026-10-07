The best Switch 2 accessories on sale now — controllers, cameras, cases, screen protectors, and more
Essential accessories for your Switch 2 console
Do you or someone you know have a Nintendo Switch 2? What about accessories for your new console? Whether you want to play with others, increase your storage, or add functionality, you may want some extras to deliver the best gameplay experience possible, or even add accessories to make it your own. Now is the best time to score a big deal on them during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days 2026.
There are many official, licensed accessories alongside third-party extras available at a wide range of prices. Now is an excellent time to hunt for deals and the best prices on Switch 2 peripherals and accessories.
One of the most important extras you'll most likely want to pick up is a microSD Express memory expansion card. If you know that's what you want, check out our handy list of the best Prime Day microSD Express card deals for the Switch 2.
Other accessories to consider are screen protectors, carrying cases, and peripherals such as controllers, headsets, and cameras, as listed below.
Samsung's P9 microSD Express card for the Nintendo Switch 2 is available from Amazon and other retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy.
Read moreRead less▼
Save big on this rugged case and grip from Belkin. Ergonomic gaming grip helps support long gaming sessions with minimal fatigue, has a kickstand mode, and quick release joycons.
Read moreRead less▼
Get all the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories you need in this massive 20-in-1 bundle. You get one storage case, protective hard case, 2x PC grip covers, charger dock stand, 2x grips for the joycons, 2x steering wheels, two tempered protective films, 8x thumb grips, and a game card case.
Read moreRead less▼
Nobody likes a scratched screen as they are annoying to look at and can be a pricey fix. A screen protector should be an essential buy, and this deal helps you out.
With an applicator for installing your protector perfectly, the amFilm Tempered Glass screen protector will keep your Switch 2 screen scratch free.
Read moreRead less▼
The Nintendo Switch 2 camera lets you join your friend on screen in party chat for multiplayer fun. The camera sports a 1080p resolution and connects via USB-C.
Read moreRead less▼
Save big on this cool Piranha plant camera from Nintendo. The camera connects via USB-C cable and includes a 3.5mm stereo adapter for audio. Video comes in at 30 FPS with a 640x480 resolution.
Read moreRead less▼
Upgrade your input device with this Hall Effect controller from Svetaecho. It has two programmable buttons, dual vibration motors for feedback, and a long battery life thanks to its 1,000 mAh battery.
Read moreRead less▼
Circular plastic steering wheel cases for your Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons that help to immerse you in a Switch 2 driving games, such as Mario Kart World. The Joy-Cons simply click into the cases for instant action. And with four steering wheels, all your friends can join in the fun.
Read moreRead less▼
The Nintendo Switch 2 burns through power quickly, so never be denied game time from a flat battery, thanks to the Anker Power Bank. A massive 25,000 mAh lets you fully charge your Switch in no time. This charger has multiple retractable USB-C cables and 100W fast charging. A handy screen lets you keep tabs on power status and charging speeds.
Read moreRead less▼
Connect the 3.5mm plug into your Switch 2 console for clearer game sounds. The Airlite Fit has an adjustable (flip to mute) bi-directional, sound isolating microphone, 40mm drivers, and sports a premium sound isolating ear cushions for a comfortable over-ear fit that allows for hours of gaming without getting headset fatigue.
Read moreRead less▼
Best gaming laptop deals | Best monitor deals | Best PC and laptop deals | Best SSD deals | Best CPU deals | Gaming Chair | Best hard drive deals | Best PC case deals | Best Dell and Alienware deals | Best 3D printer deals | Best PC peripherals deals | Best motherboard deals | Best CPU cooler deals | Best gaming chair deals
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.