The best Switch 2 accessories on sale now — controllers, cameras, cases, screen protectors, and more

Do you or someone you know have a Nintendo Switch 2? What about accessories for your new console? Whether you want to play with others, increase your storage, or add functionality, you may want some extras to deliver the best gameplay experience possible, or even add accessories to make it your own. Now is the best time to score a big deal on them during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days 2026.

There are many official, licensed accessories alongside third-party extras available at a wide range of prices. Now is an excellent time to hunt for deals and the best prices on Switch 2 peripherals and accessories.

One of the most important extras you'll most likely want to pick up is a microSD Express memory expansion card. If you know that's what you want, check out our handy list of the best Prime Day microSD Express card deals for the Switch 2.

Other accessories to consider are screen protectors, carrying cases, and peripherals such as controllers, headsets, and cameras, as listed below.

Save 15% Meneea 20-in-1 Accessory Kit for Nintendo Switch 2: was $34.99 now $29.74 at Amazon Get all the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories you need in this massive 20-in-1 bundle. You get one storage case, protective hard case, 2x PC grip covers, charger dock stand, 2x grips for the joycons, 2x steering wheels, two tempered protective films, 8x thumb grips, and a game card case. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% amFilm Nintendo Switch 2 Screen Protector (matte): was $12.99 now $11.04 at Amazon Nobody likes a scratched screen as they are annoying to look at and can be a pricey fix. A screen protector should be an essential buy, and this deal helps you out. With an applicator for installing your protector perfectly, the amFilm Tempered Glass screen protector will keep your Switch 2 screen scratch free. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $49.99 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch 2 camera lets you join your friend on screen in party chat for multiplayer fun. The camera sports a 1080p resolution and connects via USB-C. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Hori Piranha Plant Camera: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Save big on this cool Piranha plant camera from Nintendo. The camera connects via USB-C cable and includes a 3.5mm stereo adapter for audio. Video comes in at 30 FPS with a 640x480 resolution. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% Svetaecho Switch 2 Pro Controller: was $37.99 now $31.99 at Amazon Upgrade your input device with this Hall Effect controller from Svetaecho. It has two programmable buttons, dual vibration motors for feedback, and a long battery life thanks to its 1,000 mAh battery. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% Pdobq Steering Wheel for Nintendo Switch 2 JoyCons: was $19.99 now $16.99 at Amazon Circular plastic steering wheel cases for your Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons that help to immerse you in a Switch 2 driving games, such as Mario Kart World. The Joy-Cons simply click into the cases for instant action. And with four steering wheels, all your friends can join in the fun. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% Anker Anker Power Bank, 25,000mAh Portable Charger: was $134.99 now $95.99 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch 2 burns through power quickly, so never be denied game time from a flat battery, thanks to the Anker Power Bank. A massive 25,000 mAh lets you fully charge your Switch in no time. This charger has multiple retractable USB-C cables and 100W fast charging. A handy screen lets you keep tabs on power status and charging speeds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset: was $27.99 now $14.99 at Amazon Connect the 3.5mm plug into your Switch 2 console for clearer game sounds. The Airlite Fit has an adjustable (flip to mute) bi-directional, sound isolating microphone, 40mm drivers, and sports a premium sound isolating ear cushions for a comfortable over-ear fit that allows for hours of gaming without getting headset fatigue. Read more Read less ▼

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