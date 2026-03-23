Video Games Console Gaming Handheld Gaming Valve adds early Steam Machine support in SteamOS 3.8 — latest update brings performance gains, better controller support, and desktop improvements News By Kunal Khullar published 23 March 2026 Vital improvements for handheld gaming PCs. (Image credit: Valve) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 2 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors