Japanese arcades suffer week-long blackout following Sega server hack — Bandai Namco titles resume trial operations as Sega games remain offline

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Operator ALL.Net apologized on Nov 2, but has only just begun to ‘gradually resume operation on a trial basis starting today.’

Arcades go dark in Japan
(Image credit: @KKSuwakooshi)
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The sensory overload typically experienced when visiting video game arcades in Japan was eerily absent from some venues this week, reports ITMedia News [machine translation]. It says that a Sega system outage meant there was “no end in sight” for the rows of silent black screens. However, a recent tweet from arcade network operator ALL.net indicates that both Sega and Bandai Namco machines are affected. Moreover, arcade lovers will be pleased to hear that affected arcades will “gradually resume operation on a trial basis starting today.”

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

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