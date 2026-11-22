KFC Spain has kicked off a new marketing campaign which leans on the recent digital-only Grand Theft Auto VI release. In 2026 gamers have become numb to digital-only releases, piles of early bugs, and multiple layers of DRM. However, as GTA 6 is such a highly anticipated release folks are still entitled to moan about the physical Blu-ray style case, which opens to reveal absolutely no physical media at all, just a vacant plastic hub and an redeemable online code. KFC Spain is putting things right, as best as it can, by giving away a free fried chicken disc to those bringing their empty game cases to select outlets in the country.

THE REPLACEMENT DISC powered by KFC - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'The Replacement Disc' campaign is a pretty simple proposition. You can buy and enjoy your GTA 6 release now, but on December 19 and 20 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, take your empty game case down to KFC to get a free KFC disc. Branches where you can get this freebie food are located in major Spanish cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, and Zaragoza.

The KFC disc will be formed from a piece of crunchy coated fried chicken, of course. While it surely will taste better than a platter of polycarbonate with a reflective metal alloy layer, it is only a substitute in spirit. We don't recommend you put greasy food directly in your game's case, even though it is basically useless. Definitely don't put your chicken disc anywhere near your console's optical media slot, if it has one.

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GTA 6, released on November 19, is already a barnstorming success. The latest in this seminal series brought in US$3.79 billion in retail sales on its first day, publisher Rockstar Games said. That's about 5x the revenue of its predecessor. An incredible 32.5 million units were sold before release, and broke records across all platforms. So, it is canny for KFC to hitch its marketing wagon to this game, in such an unofficial but knowing social media friendly way.

KFC has something of a track record of marketing off the back of tech and gaming culture. Its most famous tech adventure is probably the KFC Chicken Bucket Console. But more recently, last year, it teamed up with Asus to release the some top-of-the-line burgers made from Wagyu beef and ROG branding.

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