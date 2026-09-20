Massive 192GB GTA leak reveals early GTA VI map and canceled DLCs — files show liquid nitrogen death for Trevor and scrapped Liberty City expansion

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These might be old leaks but they're still mighty interesting for the millions of GTA fans.

GTA V physical disc in PlayStation 5 console
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A massive 192 GB treasure trove of GTA V data has surfaced online, and multiple fans and enthusiasts have revealed data pertaining to the early development of GTA VI as well as unreleased DLCs and alternate endings in the 2013 game. The data leaked way back in 2022, which was also the same year Rockstar confirmed GTA VI. Furthermore, more recent leaks have a full working build of the upcoming game, unlike the rough draft that we see here.

The most interesting thing found in the archive was an early build of the GTA VI map that has apparently been built and is playable on GTA V. X user TJGM shared screenshots of the rough drafts, showing early concepts of Leonidas, with various areas looking like they were built from satellite images and Google Maps Street View. It’s also been alleged that these were from 2014 to 2015 — if true, then this would show that Rockstar has been, to some extent, working on a sequel to its most popular title even before the original came out on PC in 2015.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.