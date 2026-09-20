Massive 192GB GTA leak reveals early GTA VI map and canceled DLCs — files show liquid nitrogen death for Trevor and scrapped Liberty City expansion

A massive 192 GB treasure trove of GTA V data has surfaced online, and multiple fans and enthusiasts have revealed data pertaining to the early development of GTA VI as well as unreleased DLCs and alternate endings in the 2013 game. The data leaked way back in 2022, which was also the same year Rockstar confirmed GTA VI. Furthermore, more recent leaks have a full working build of the upcoming game, unlike the rough draft that we see here.

The most interesting thing found in the archive was an early build of the GTA VI map that has apparently been built and is playable on GTA V. X user TJGM shared screenshots of the rough drafts, showing early concepts of Leonidas, with various areas looking like they were built from satellite images and Google Maps Street View. It’s also been alleged that these were from 2014 to 2015 — if true, then this would show that Rockstar has been, to some extent, working on a sequel to its most popular title even before the original came out on PC in 2015.

A VERY early build (2014/15) of the #GTAVI map leaked today and it's playable within GTA V. So I've put together all of the images I could find that have leaked so far. You can find them in this thread🧵PLEASE keep in mind, this is VERY early. The only part of the map that even… pic.twitter.com/3WXFQAWjCUSeptember 18, 2026

There also appears to be a map outline for Liberty City designed, which is a nod to an unreleased DLC for GTA 5 that was supposedly set in the city. It’s only accessible via CodeWalker, the GTA 5 map editor, and is seemingly much larger than the original map in GTA IV. However, it’s only an outline, and there’s no other information embedded in the files. Aside from the Liberty City DLC, details of another unreleased single-player expansion called Agent Trevor were discovered buried among the files.

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This was revealed in an X post by affmal, which showed a massive bunker under the satellite relay station in the Grand Senora Desert, a spaceship, and an Arab mansion. Although some of the details here were recycled from other in-game assets, the user said that they’re three times bigger than what we have seen in the game so far.

DLC Agent Trevor for GTA 5, the interior in the 192GB leaks is huge under the satellites, the Arab mansion. Space mission SpaceShip .Some of the interiors have been recycled but it's clearly three times bigger there. pic.twitter.com/QMMhQlDxMjSeptember 18, 2026

There were also some voice-overs for cutscenes that didn’t make it into the final game, including one where GTA IV’s Brucie Kibbutz was talking with GTA V’s Franklin in some sort of mission. The other sound clip shows Trevor getting a cold alternate ending if you picked Option A in GTA V’s finale. Here, it hints that Trevor crashed into a tank of liquid nitrogen, after which he freezes and breaks into pieces, which is quite the opposite of what actually happened to him in the final game.

Dialogue for the original #GTA V option A ending has leaked!They were originally going to have Trevor crash into a tank of liquid nitrogen instead of an oil tanker. The liquid nitrogen would make him freeze and then shatter.Thanks @HeySlickThatsMe for finding this. pic.twitter.com/lNiQfrVRHzSeptember 18, 2026

GTA VI is set to go live in under two months, with pre-orders available today. Many GTA fans seem to be interested in the what-ifs and what-could-have-been scenarios: what if Rockstar had decided to release these things in the final game as side missions or alternate endings, or if the company had decided to make the single-player DLCs instead of focusing on GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2.

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