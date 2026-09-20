Microsoft patents system to freeze games and inject ads during downtimes — watching commercials earns ad-free playtime credits

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Is this patent a sign of things to come?

a gamer waiting for an ad to pass
(Image credit: Yan Krukau/Pexels)

More games are taking advantage of the free-to-play model, and Microsoft is building systems designed to deliver ads without disrupting the gaming experience. According to Respawn First, the system would first give players some ad-free playtime, which could either be based on time or in-game progress, such as levels and bosses. Once this expires, the company will then open a window and briefly serve “promoted content.”

However, this system will not just show ads out of the blue. Instead, it will work with the game engine so that they will only appear during downtimes, like after a boss fight, at the end of a cutscene, while a new level is loading, when you complete a quest, or enter a menu. While the ad is being served, the game enters a frozen state to ensure that player progress isn’t disturbed. After you finish watching the ad, it resets the ad-free playtime, allowing gamers to play another round with no distractions.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Vicecrow
    The best moment to place an AD is when the console is shutdown
    Reply
  • ezst036
    I wish Tom's Hardware ran polling systems, or would run an opinion poll about this.

    It strikes me that if we asked Linux gamers, and only Linux gamers,

    Is this the feature you are missing most? What would it take for you to reconsider your move to Linux, and then come back to the Windows ecosystem?

    I bet everybody would say yes. More ads. That's what I was missing in my life. If I just had more advertisements! I would love to come back to Windows for more advertisements.

    I just want more advertisements, please! This is the most compelling feature Microsoft has ever developed for bringing back users it lost.
    Reply
  • DRagor
    Then you add to each such game paid battle pass that allows you to skip some of those ads. Because greed is infinite.
    Reply
  • smoolz
    ezst036 said:
    I wish Tom's Hardware ran polling systems, or would run an opinion poll about this.

    It strikes me that if we asked Linux gamers, and only Linux gamers,

    Is this the feature you are missing most? What would it take for you to reconsider your move to Linux, and then come back to the Windows ecosystem?

    I bet everybody would say yes. More ads. That's what I was missing in my life. If I just had more advertisements! I would love to come back to Windows for more advertisements.

    I just want more advertisements, please! This is the most compelling feature Microsoft has ever developed for bringing back users it lost.
    B-but, think of their shareholders! The profit margins! There's so much left to milk from these consumers!
    Reply
  • Epoch4
    Yeah just what we need, even more ads. God don't we just love ads?
    Reply
  • ezst036
    Epoch4 said:
    Yeah just what we need, even more ads. God don't we just love ads?
    I really love ads. Especially at this time of the morning.
    Reply
  • Trake_17
    I'm just so sick of being treated like livestock to these huge corporations
    Reply
  • Trake_17
    ezst036 said:
    I wish Tom's Hardware ran polling systems, or would run an opinion poll about this.

    It strikes me that if we asked Linux gamers, and only Linux gamers,

    Is this the feature you are missing most? What would it take for you to reconsider your move to Linux, and then come back to the Windows ecosystem?

    I bet everybody would say yes. More ads. That's what I was missing in my life. If I just had more advertisements! I would love to come back to Windows for more advertisements.

    I just want more advertisements, please! This is the most compelling feature Microsoft has ever developed for bringing back users it lost.
    When I company incorporates, it's mission shifts from serve a market to make money to make money for detached investors who don't care about serving a market. And all the behavior shifts to garbage like this patent. Gabe Newell knows this and will always have greater credibility with me for that one simple reason. Money though he may seek, he doesn't view his market simply has crops to be harvested
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    It looks to me like this new scam is criminal in nature as in: "Illegally accessing a PC". It would be good for legislators to immediately ban this criminal behavior and set very long prison sentences for those who dare to employ it.
    Reply
  • chriswf
    Oh okay. So I pay for the video game, pay for the os and the machine.
    But now I have to earn "use/play time" to actually use the things I already paid money for.

    Good time to hop to Linux.
    Reply