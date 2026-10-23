Extremely rare and 'previously undocumented' Pokémon Red prototype cartridge surfaces at auction, starting at $25,000 — Nintendo Game Boy dev board from 1998 features 32KB of readable memory, fully identical to the final game release

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A piece of gaming history, with a big price tag

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A rare, prototype copy of Pokémon Red for the Nintendo Game Boy, originally released back in 1998, is on sale at auction, with a single bid of $25,000 currently registered so far. This prototype, spotted by Retro Dodo, is "incredibly rare" and features 32KB of readable data. According to the Goldin auction page, the cartridge has been authenticated by specialists at PSA, who examined the card. According to them, while a "complete data read" wasn't possible, the first 32KB of data was, a "technically unique" result. The PSA notes, however, that the game data is otherwise "completely identical" to the U.S. release version of the game, with PSA "expressing confidence" that the rest of the data, if it were readable, would match.

An image of the previously undocumented Pokemon Red development game cartridge, on sale for auction at Goldin

Image credit: Goldin

Reverse of a previously undocumented Pokemon Red development game cartidge for the Game Boy, on sale at auction by Goldin

Image credit: Goldin

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Luckyshop26
    Admin said:
    A rare prototype cartridge of Pokémon Red for the Nintendo Game Boy is on sale, with one $25,000 bid so far.

    Extremely rare and 'previously undocumented' Pokémon Red prototype cartridge surfaces at auction, starting at $25,000 : Read more
    These came from Nintendo Age user Pal rocks, back in 2015 he sold who bunch of them he got from a Nintendo employee who instead of destroying demo carts kept them. This Pokemon red seems to be a master copy - Its known that you can power it and play it like normal.
    Reply