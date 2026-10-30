Grab a Nintendo Switch 2 with a free game for as low as $459 in this limited-time deal — coupon code knocks $60 off sale price for new Woot! customers, $40 for existing ones

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Score the latest Nintendo handheld gaming console before the holidays

Nintendo Switch 2 deal
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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Woot! has a brilliant deal right now on Nintendo's latest handheld gaming console. You can pick up the family-friendly Nintendo Switch 2, along with a free digital game code, for as low as $459 right now if you're a new Woot customer with the SAVETOBER coupon code. If you're not, you can still grab it for $479.

Check out this deal at Woot

Nintendo Switch 2 - Choose Your Game Bundle
use coupon code savetober for either $40 or $60 off
Save 12% ($60)
Nintendo Switch 2 - Choose Your Game Bundle: was $519 now $459 at Woot!

The Nintendo Switch 2 is at a great price right now. Use the coupon code SAVETOBER to score it for $459 if you're a new Woot! customer, or $479 if you've used the site before. The package comes with the console, dock and joycons, along with a free digital game code, where you can choose between Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokémon Pokopia.

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Samsung P9 Express microSD Express Card (512GB)
Save 34% ($50.99)
Samsung P9 Express microSD Express Card (512GB): was $149.99 now $99 at Amazon

This microSD card will let you upgrade the Nintendo Switch 2's storage, giving you an extra 512GB of storage.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.