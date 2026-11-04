Nintendo ROM chip supplier Macronix quits to focus on chips for AI data centers, reports indicate — Game-Key cards may increase as large game storage chips become more expensive

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Nintendo, one of the last in the physical game market, is losing one of its key ROM chip suppliers to AI data centers.

Nintendo Switch with cartridges and controller on a wooden table
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The death of physical games could be getting closer as Macronix, one of Nintendo’s key ROM chip suppliers for Switch and Switch 2 game cartridges, is reportedly shutting down its ROM business to focus on manufacturing NOR and NAND flash chips to supply data centers, multiple reports claim. Storage is already becoming expensive, and Macronix’s move may force Nintendo to increase cartridge prices, produce more Game-Key cards, or lean more towards digital purchases.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • BBurke1337
    Sigh, another company that's choosing to chase the AI market and screwing over the consumer once again. Though I dislike Nintendo for all the litigation and lawsuits they throw out at people that are trying to preserve the older games through emulation and ROMS for newer generations to play the same games us millennials played while we were growing up. I mean, for Christs sakes, I'd be more than happy to buy them on the store if they'd just put the games on the market!

    It's pretty much "We The People" don't matter anymore to these companies, they're so greedy now that they're dumping any consumer product line to make more of that sweet sweet data center money. It's disgusting.
    Reply
  • erazog
    Macronix were the primary supplier for Switch 1 carts and not the Switch 2 carts so its being overblown somewhat.
    Reply
  • atomicWAR
    Shocker another manufacturer is shifting to AI...
    erazog said:
    Macronix were the primary supplier for Switch 1 carts and not the Switch 2 carts so its being overblown somewhat.
    Yeah pretty much this but still. Getting old watching everyone drop consumer level gear for big AI. The bubble can't pop soon enough imo.
    Reply