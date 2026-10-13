Nintendo stands by physical games as Sony embraces a digital-only future — 'There's no plans to ditch physical. We know how much the fans like it as well, so our position has been to be agnostic,' says a Nintendo exec

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Driven by player preference, Nintendo confirms cartridges are here to stay.

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While Sony remains committed to phasing out physical media, Nintendo is taking the opposite approach. In a recent interview with the Brazilian YouTube channel Coelho no Japão, Bill van Zyll, Nintendo's VP and General Manager for Latin America, confirmed that the company has no plans to abandon cartridges.

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2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jame5
    That is disingenuous at best.

    They already have shown that they pay lip service to physical games at best. Shipping physical cartridges with game license keys only on them, and no actual game content.

    I personally am a BIG fan of purchasing games on physical media, and all my switch/switch2 games are on cartridge.

    But having to research "is this game actually on the cartridge, or is this cartridge the equivalent of a completely empty filesystem with one file called 'license.txt' on it?" before every single purchase is already wearing on my nerves.
    Reply
  • usertests
    They've had the key card controversy, although I heard that all the first-party games include the data.

    The physical is merely a bunch of NAND, that could suffer from bit rot if left alone for a number of years. Obviously past carts have had problems with things like dead save batteries.

    Physical doesn't matter that much from a technical perspective. What it should do is allow cheap resale of the games. That's the main benefit.

    Nintendo has announced plans for the Switch 2 to mirror its predecessor's lifespan, about six to seven years. No one anticipated Sony's decision to phase out game discs, so Nintendo's future remains uncertain, even though the company pledged to continue physical releases. With the Switch 2 launching just last year, we can at least look forward to another six good years of physical media.
    Former PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida argues that the PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 lifespans should be increased as long as possible:

    https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2026/10/former-sony-exec-shuhei-yoshida-thinks-nintendo-is-going-to-do-pretty-well-with-switch-2-for-many-years-to-come
    Reply